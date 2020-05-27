Here Is Everything You Need To Know Russian Season 2

- Advertisement -

This is a dark comedy starring co-creator Natasha Lyonne will return with eight episodes. Netflix’s Russian Doll arrived back in February 2019 with a sneer, a belch, and a killer hook: tough, New York video game developer Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) drinks, smokes, and fornicates her way though her 36th birthday, then dies horribly while chasing down her missing cat.

It’s about feelings, themes, and cosmic connectivity that doesn’t easily break down into solvable equations. Like 1993’s Groundhog Day, which is popular culture ground zero for the “repeat the day” premise this series lovingly lassos, there is no conclusive account of the surreal and mysterious event that’s afflicting Nadia and Alan.

The second season renewal was announced by Lyonne and Netflix VP originals Cindy Holland as their joint appearance Tuesday at Recode’s Code Conference in Arizona. “Same show, just weirder,” said Lyonne.

The previous season of Russian Doll starred Charlie Barnett while an important role, Greta Lee, Rebecca Henderson, Elizabeth Ashley, Brendan Sexton III, Jeremy Bobb, and Yul Vazquez, further as fellow players Dascha Polanco and Chloe Sevigny, Lyonne’s OITNB co-star and shut friend, individually.

Season 1 of “Russian Doll” dropped in February to near-universal consent, with the series enduring a 96% crucial approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her report for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote, “Often, when it seems like the program has placed fully into its comedy, to not mention Lyonne’s particularly sharp comic timing, it effortlessly shifts gears into real drama. It follows punchlines with firm announcements, blends jokes by twists so dark that watching it often becomes a practice in laughing through startled tears.”