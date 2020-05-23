Home TV Series Amazon Prime Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Westworld Season 3
Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Westworld Season 3

By- Shubh Bohra
In the futuristic western-themed amusement-park, Westwood, the visitors interact with automatons. However, all hell breaks loose when the robots being manufacturing.

It is the science fiction series. This series is being premiered on amazon prime video.

Season 1 and 2 both have 10 episodes, and season 3 has 8 episodes. The length of the episode is about 45 to 55 min.

Season 2 was released from October 2 – December 4 2016, season 2 was released from April 22 – June 24, 2018, and season 3 was released on March 15 – may 3,2020. Season 1 was able to get 83% according to rotten tomatoes, and season 2 and season also get rated by 83% according to rotten tomatoes. According to season 3, season 1 and 2 entertain people a lot.

The audience loved the show very much. Critics especially lived that their show makes people entertain a lot.

 West world season 3 cast

Evan Rachel as Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffery Wright as Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson as charlotte hale/ Dolores Abernathy, Aaron Paul as catch Nicholas, ED harries as William; Luke hems worth as Ashley Stubbs, Simon quarter man as lee Sizemore, Vincent Cassel as Engerland serac, Angela sarafiyan as celementine pennyfeather.

Shubh Bohra

