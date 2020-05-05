Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Outlander Season 5

- Advertisement -

The 11th episode of this season was aired on May 3, 2020 whereas the last episode of season 5 is set to be aired this May 10, 2020. The show is available to Starz subscribers only on their app. The show has a viewer base of more than 1 million people on an average for every episode.

David Berry, Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and many other famous artists are a part of the show. The show has seen a consistent rating of 8.7+ for almost all the episodes of ‘Outlander season- 5’ on IMDb, the lowest and the highest rating being 8.4 and 9.5 respectively.

There will be a total of 67 episodes available to the audience after the release of last episode of season- 5. The audience watching the show is always amazed to see the creativity of the writer and the producers in every episode. The show is a must watch for people who love drama.

So, binge on popcorns and cold drink this quarantine season and watch ‘Outlander season-5’ on starz to enjoy your free time.

