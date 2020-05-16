Here is everything you need to know about On My Block season four.

- Advertisement -

On My Block year three premiered on Netflix on March 11 and immediately landed in the platform’s top ten — so while season four has not been confirmed just yet, we are pretty certain that the numbers will warrant a renewal.

Here is everything you need to learn about On My Block season four.

On My Block season 4 launch date on Netflix: When is it coming out?

- Advertisement -

The first three seasons of On My Block all struck Netflix in March, however it’s not possible to forecast when production will kick off given Everything That’s Going On Right Now.

Finest case scenario is March 2021.

On My Block year 4 cast: Who’s inside?

While nothing is currently confirmed, we would expect the next to return for round four: Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), and Spooky (Julio Macias).

On My Block season 4 storyline: What will happen?

There was A LOT to take in at the end of season three, which you could have been anticipating in the event that you’ve been after all of the On My Block-associated information closely.

“This has a different kind of cliffhanger than we have had in the past two seasons,” Iungerich said. “This one’s going to messy’all up.”

Even the finale wrapped up using a two-year time leap, during which time the series’ main characters had grown apart and were occupied with their own lives.

Monse was thriving at boarding school, with this picture of her and the home crew pushed to the back of her bedside table. Then there was Ruby and Jasmine, who had eyes for one another, while Jamal, reluctantly, had begun playing football again.

Jamal and Ruby also looked like they were not speaking at all, sharing a peek between them that suggested all was not well.

On My Block season 4 trailer: When can I watch it?

We would have predicted February/March 2021 if the series was after its regular schedule, but the sport has changed because of You Know What — therefore it’s currently a waiting game.