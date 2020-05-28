Home Hollywood Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Black Panther 2
HollywoodMovies

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Black Panther 2

By- Shubh Bohra
Black Panther is a series about action, adventure, drama. So far, the two seasons have been released. This series is premiered on Disney plus Hotstar. The budget of the black panther was 20 crores USD.

Season 1 has 6 episodes. There is no official announcement for an episode of season 2. The length of the episode is about 20 minutes. Season1 was being released on January 29, 2018. Season 2 will be released on May 6, 2022, and the updated post- delay release date is just 2 days later: May 8, 2022.

Season 1 was able to get a 97% rating from rotten tomatoes. The series was rated this series is worth watching.

The new season will have new thrills and turns. This season will bring out all curtains.

 Black Panther Season 2 Cast

It’s a multi-star cast movie. In this, we have seen many faces, including Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, and many more.

The plot of black panther season2

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation to take his kingdom back . when any enemy suddenly reappears. T’ Challa mettle as a king- and as a black panther

Release Date of Black Panther 2

It is officially announced that the black panther 2 will be released on May 6 2022. Critics especially liked that this show is able to male people in suspense. This twist will only keep the fan more entertained. Stay tuned for more updates

