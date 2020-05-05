Here Is Everything You Know So Far About She Season 2

- Advertisement -

season- 1

SHE is a female-centric Netflix series showcasing a woman who fights against all the odds to catch a drug dealer. The lead role is being played by ‘Aditi Pohankar’, who is determined to help her family financially. She takes the responsibility of an undercover lady cop. Aditi is shown as a cop who has dedicated herself fully to her work. She wants to prove her worth in the police department. The location of the series in Mumbai, India.

The director of the first season of the show was Arif Ali and Avinash Das. The first season was launched on Netflix on March 20, 2020. The cast for the first season consisted of Aditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Dhruv Thukral, and others. The first season consisted of 7 episodes. Season- 1 has till now received quite a lot of praise from different parts of the society.

SEASON- 2

There has been no official announcement for the release of season -2 of this series. But, the rumors say that the show is expected to be released on Netflix for the viewers in march 2021 next year. As of now, no trailer for season -2 was released by Netflix.

