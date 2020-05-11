Here Is Everything You Know So far About Made in Abyss Season 2

- Advertisement -

For all the anime fans, it seems you still have to wait quite a while for the next season of Made in Abyss. The first season gathered many fans because of its exciting genre and plot. People who still hasn’t, read or watched the story, it is about a 12-year-old young girl Riko who runs away from the strict orphanage she was living in and sets off in search of her lost mother who is a White Whistle (a title earned by some legendary Cave Raiders) inside an Abyss. What makes her character interesting is her rebellious and curious personality, which is quite the same in teenagers who would love this story. She seeks adventure and a cause to explore in real life. For Riko, it happens to be the search of her long-lost mother.

(Spoiler Alert!)

Unaware of her mother Lyza, who is no more (dead), she goes into the Abyss with her companion Reg, who is Robot with the appearance of a human boy. Though there’re no details provided about the second season, fans may assume that it is a continuation of Riko’s adventure as she enters the Abyss in the first season. Therefore, the first season creates anticipation and interests among the manga fans as to what will happen next. It is for sure that the fans might have been expecting the next season and yes, there will be, yet, another season.

Although there’s no official date of release announced yet, it is expected to be not later than December 2020. But, as we all know that situation of Covid-19 persists, we cannot predict anything, nor did the officials have said anything about the confirmed date or details.

Characters in the play include:

Riko

The protagonist of the story, who is a 12-year-old young girl, who runs away from her strict orphanage, she used to live in, in search of her lost mother. She enters the Abyss with her companion Riko, and this is where the real adventure begins.

Reg

He is a Robot with the appearance of a human boy. He does not remember what his name was and where did he come from. He was sent by Lyza, Riko’s mother so that he can protect Riko from all the things, and events which occur from the Abyss, but he forgets everything, except the fact that he has to protect Riko.

For more details and clarity, you should watch the Season 1 in Amazon Prime, and for season 2, you might have had to wait and stay connected with us for further information.