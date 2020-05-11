Home TV Series Here Is Everything Know So far About Mob Psycho 100 Season2
Here Is Everything Know So far About Mob Psycho 100 Season2

By- Salina Marak
For the Mob Psycho 100 fans, I know people are desperately waiting for Season 3, but there is no news about the release date or the trailer. It seems like you all have to wait till 2021. The execution for its release is still in process, but it’s running slow due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mob psycho 100 anime TV series was broadcasted from 11th July 2016 on Tokyo MX till 27th September 2016. If you are familiar with One Punch Man or you are a fan of it, then you’ll love Mob Psycho 100. Though the storyline is different in both, the genre is the same. But, according to reviews from the fans, and ratings, Mob Psycho 100 attracted more fans all over the world than, One Punch Man. If you are into supernatural, comedy and action with some topping of romance animation fiction, then this is your thing to binge-watch.

If we compare the two seasons, the first season was exciting enough to create anticipation for the next season of the series. The mob, who is the protagonist of the story, has a very consistent character throughout the first season, as compared to the second season.

The fans were expecting quite a lot of twists from the next, and hence, it has turned to be quite useful. The talking about season 2, it has a very unexpected turnover, as the main character indulges in romance with Tsubomi( his childhood friend). In this season, we see the character of Shigeo (Mob) changing or rather we can say developing through the different adversities of life like that in Season 1 mixed with his Psychic madness and superpower. Till the 8th episode, the storyline proceeds in a Shenon form, and the rest is all-actions. He realises that he has fallen in love with Tsubomi.

For the 3rd season, there is nothing except anticipation about the events which follows. As for the storyline, there is nothing fantastic to be expected because this season might end in a similar note like that of Season 2. It may have a bit of twist with the entry of aliens and spaceships.

If we talk about the characters, we will see the same characters, namely: Mob, Dimple, Teruki, Reigen, Ritsu and Shou. New character entry is expected, named Haruki Amakusa, who is in search of or rather after a spiritual monster Hyahki.

We haven, ‘t come across any other details yet, but we will inform you all as soon as we do. For more spoilers and details of Season 3, please stay connected with us.

