Anime’s universe contains a lot of genres and is a substantial one. One such type is a dark fantasy, and the arcade’ Goblin Slayer’ falls under that. Kumo Kagyu writes the series, and the illustrations are taken care of by Noboru Kannatsuki. After the success of the anime series and the manga, a television adaptation aired and of the manga has been undertaken from October 7. Additionally, an anime movie Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown was announced to be released on February 1, 2020. The first season had a total of 12 episodes, and there have been no statements made yet, even though the shoemakers have assured the fans that the series will proceed. Here is all you want to know about this Goblin Slayer’s second season.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 controversy

The controversy surrounding Goblin Slayer kicked off with its first episode, in which a young Priestess joins an overeager party of adventurers on their first quest to rescue hostages from a Goblin nest. The team believes that because Goblins are cannon fodder, everything will be fine, while they don’t stock up on provides and potions. The adventures were mistaken. The Warrior’s sword is too long for battle while the Mage is paralyzed with a blade, so he is mauled by a bunch of goblins. The female Fighter suffers an even worst destiny, as she is abducted and assaulted by the goblins.

While the attack is jarring enough, the arcade streaming service Crunchyroll initially labeled the show”TV-PG.” At the beginning of every episode, a disclaimer was placed after the first uproar over this. Some fans described this hard-to-stomach opening as a kind of”filter” supposed to keep casual fans at bay and suggested that this series is only for lovers who’ve endured grisly acts featured in series such as Berserk.

While the series subverts lots of fantasy troupes, Goblin Slayer does not continue to depict troubling incidents such as that with such explicit detail. The series doesn’t back away from the violence of an original character, but it considerably tones down the explicitness of these events. But, those kinds of acts remain a feature of this show, which is sure to turn some viewers off.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Release Date: When can it premiere?

Goblin Slayer year 1 published on October 7, 2018, and ran till December 30 of the same calendar year. Shortly after launch, the show found itself in the middle of a considerable controversy owing to an extremely graphic and jarring depiction of sexual assault on a female character in the very first episode.

That being said, after episodes, despite needing violence of a sexual nature, did not repeat the error of the very first episode, and the show was able to endure the controversy, and even rose to considerable fame for its role-playing game (RPG) style storytelling and characters. Understandably, a season has been in high demand. Fans were happy when a Goblin Slayer movie released on February 1, 2020.

I am considering what we expect Goblin Slayer season 2 to release sometime in 2021. We will update this section as soon as we hear more.