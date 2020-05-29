Here are all the details about The 100 season 7

- Advertisement -

The 100 is set to launch its last season soon. The series will be aired on Netflix, and this season will be the final season of this 100. Although some fans are still wondering what will happen at the season, fans have mixed feelings about the show, and a few fans are unable to get over the death of 2 significant characters of the series in season six. As season seven will be releasing 13, the wait will probably get over. Here are all the details about The 100 season seven.

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch up on the episodes of’The 100′ by tuning in to your television screens every Wednesday at 8 pm Eastern. You will require a cable subscription. Episodes, shortly after their tv premiere, will also be accessible on The CW website and app.

Past seasons of ‘The 100’ are now flowing on Netflix US. In several nations, fans can watch fresh episodes on the streamer. But, US audiences will have the ability to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e., sometime around September 2020. You Might Also live-stream The CW with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV NOW. Last, you can rent released episodes on Amazon as well.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘The 100′ season 7 episode 3 will launch on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Titled’Gods’, the official synopsis of the forthcoming episode, provides further insights into the narrative. It says: “As Raven faces an unexpected threat, Clarke should keep the peace of opposing factions in Sanctum.” You can see its official promo below:

The 100 Season 7 Cast: who all are going to be back?

Eliza Taylor will come back as Bob Marley for season seven. Joining Eliza will be Clarke Griffin as Bellamy Blake. The rest of the cast includes Paige Turco as Dr. Abigail Griffin, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, and Richard Harmon as John Murphy.

It’s yet not supported if Henry Ian Cusick and Christopher Larkin will be back for season seven or not.

The 100 Season 7 Plot: what is going to happen in this season?

Speaking to TVLine about The Anamoly and the adult Hope twist in the Season 6 finale, Rothenberg stated: “That reveal is mind-blowing. Hope is now in her early twenties when three days ago she was a fetus and did start to indicate a few matters about the Anomaly and about where we are going.”

So season seven is going into The Anomaly, which is among those elements why we have to enter the season seven significant questions.