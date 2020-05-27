HBO’s watchmen season 2 : all you need to know

- Advertisement -

The superhero drama TV series watchmen were released for the first time in 2019 in America. The series is in continuation of 1987 DC Comics series ‘Watchmen’. The series was created by Damon Lindelof and was released on HBO from October 20, 2019, to December 15, 2019.

The writer and creator of the series wanted to add new characters and develop a new storyline for the show instead of just recreating the comic series from 34 years ago. This has helped the show create a new audience and engage the older audience with a new story.

Season 2 release date

Season 1 of the show starts with racist violence in Oklahoma in 2019. The show was aired for 9 episodes. After the completion of the series, Lindelof left his role as the creator of the show by saying that he has completed his intended story. Due to this, HBO announced that it has no such plans of releasing season 2 of the series unless Lindelof comes aboard as the writer and creator of the show.

Season 2 cast

If the show gets renewed for the second season, we expect some changes to be made in the cast. Although it is not yet confirmed. However, the artists below were a part of season 1 of the show.

Regina king as angela abar,

Don Johnson as judd Crawford,

Andrew howard as red scarce,

Tom mison as mr. phillips,

Jeremy irons as Adrian veidt,

And many more well-known artists of the show.

There are quite a lot of chances that the show will be renewed for season 2 because of the immense popularity of the show. Season 1 had an average viewership of 0.7million viewers in America alone.

Till the time there is more news related to confirmation of Watchmen season 2, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to latest movies, TV shows and more.

Stay safe, stay updated.