HBO Max launch on May 27 with Warner Bros. library

- Advertisement -

A couple of months ago, Disney launched its video streaming service in many nations. The service was recently launched in India. Now, Warner Media has announced the launch of HBO Max, which is a brand new subscription service. The business is yet to reveal HBO Max’s India availability and cost. Users might need to pay $15 (roughly Rs 1,150) a month to get an HBO Max subscription.

The company could launch HBO Max using a price tag in India too. While the purchase price seems too large, Warner has clarified its library of articles will justify its cost. One will observe over 10,000 hours of superior content, HBO content, and Warner Bros. library. The brand can be promising to supply original content when the HBO Max streaming service goes live on May 27.

Watch Disney+ Hotstar App: First Look.

Content comprises a reboot of the show along with Love Life called Looney Tunes Cartoons. Users will reportedly witness this season, a reunion special, Friends. By HBO, the agency provides Veep, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Westworld, The Wire, Curb your Enthusiasm, and Insecure. The listing also includes

Succession, Watchmen, Barry, Euphoria, The Jinx, and The Sopranos.

By WarnerMedia’s portfolio, you will see The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who (new), Rick and Morty, The Boondocks, and The Bachelor. The listing also includes The New Prince of Bel-Air, Sesame Street, Batwoman,

Nancy Drew, Kate Keene, DC’s Doom Patrol, The O.C., Pretty Little Liars, and CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. There will also be Gossip Girl, South Park, and The West Wing.

Additionally, Read

Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian on Star Wars Day

The HBO Max will provide Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, The Matrix When Harry Met Sally, The Lord of the Rings, Citizen Gremlins Kane, and Lego Movies. The has brand has revealed that all of the DC movies from the last decade and most of Superman and Batman movies from the previous 40 years are also added.

It’s being noted when the subscription is charged directly through HBO, that the HBO Currently users will receive access to HBO Max for no cost. HBO has also confirmed that it will”offer more details as we get closer to our launch date” If they’ve subscribed to HBO Individuals who already have AT&T TV or even TV, they’ll be given access. All of the details were shown through a press release shared from the business, GSMArena reported.