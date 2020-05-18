HBO has removed Now Support From The Second-Gen and Third-Gen Apple TV Models

- Advertisement -

HBO has eliminated HBO Currently support in the second-gen and third-gen Apple TV versions, as previously announced.

Users of those old Apple TV versions need to upgrade the hardware or use additional streaming devices to access HBO Now.

HBO Go will continue to be available for a period, but HBO intends to remove the app from the old versions shortly.

It’s not just you. Everyone who owns a second- or third-generation Apple TV media player can no longer stream HBO reveals on the apparatus as HBO warned more than a month ago. HBO said in the time it chose to remove HBO currently, and HBO Move from these Apple TV versions” to best provide the best streaming experience. ” Even though HBO Now is gone, HBO Go will remain active for a couple of months, giving time to update their setup to compensate for the modifications to users.

HBO explained in a support document that consumers have additional options at their disposal to get HBO Currently, so they are not forced to upgrade their Apple TV box to a generation. If you own an Apple TV apparatus, you need to wait before getting on the model, as word on the street, a robust, 6th-gen device is right around the corner.

HBO describes HBO can be streamed by you Now or console if you have got one.

- Advertisement -

The Chromecast is also supported, and it is the potential replacement for the 2nd-gen or 3rd-gen Apple TV when it comes to HBO Now functionality. Additional workarounds include using AirPlay to flow HBO for an Apple TV or using an HDMI cable to connect your phone, tablet computer, or computer to the TV. The latter is not a great alternative, naturally. Some Smart TVs will let the app runs.

Then you have access to HBO Go for an additional $ 5 if you pay through your cable subscription for HBO. And Proceed should function on the same apparatus as Now. HBO Now is your standalone HBO program that cord-cutters would sign up to. A subscription to Go or Now gets you the same content.

As HBO Max is going to launch, things will get more complicated soon. HBO Max is HBO on steroids. From WarnerMedia properties, you get plenty of content. Along with all the Today content. Your HBO Now subscription is going to be turned to HBO Max as you subscribe to HBO, Apple, or even Google.

With that in mind, all users will not be hurt by the elimination of HBO Now from the older Apple TV versions, and HBO Go will still work for a while. However, some of you might need to make changes, which may involve purchasing a TV, an additional streaming device, or a brand new Apple TV version.