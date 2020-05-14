- Advertisement -

As far as we know, fans are eagerly waiting for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4. They want to know when the show will hit the screens.

Indeed, we always wait for a new show to come, but when your favorite show returns with a new season, it is altogether a different form of happiness.

This year, we have seen shows that have done way right in terms of performance and reach. Some of the most loved shows of this year range from; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to Better Call Saul.

But, at present, the fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are eagerly waiting for the official announcement regarding Season 4.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a period comedy-drama created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, which made its debut in March 2017 on Amazon Prime Video. This show got a large amount of fame as soon as it was released, and it was one of those shows that had a devoted audience.

We all know that Rachel Brosnahan exhibits an exceptional performance as Miriam “Midge” Maisel. The best part about the show is that the show has improved with every new season. With every season, the show has gained a lot of new audiences and also introduced the best cast members possible. Looking at its journey, the show has already won Emmys and Golden Globes.

What more can we expect from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4?

As of now, the release date for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 is still not confirmed.

For now, we can be sure about the fact that there will be a new season as Amazon gave out an official announcement regarding that on December 12th, 2019. So we can relax, and be happy that the show is happening.

If we look back at the release schedules of the series, we have seen that every new season drops by November or December. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the Corona Virus, all the production houses have stopped their work. So we can’t expect a new season anytime soon.

Earlier this year, in a chat with IndieWire, actress Rachel Brosnahan said that the shooting of the show would resume by “late spring.” But anyway, it will be wise on our part to think that the shooting would not start within the given time due to the social distancing and lockdown measures.

Keeping this in mind, we can say that we can’t expect the next season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel before 2021.

What are the fan reactions to this delay?

Although it is pretty much clear that the next season won’t be out anytime soon, the fans are still desperately waiting for the season to come. It is tough for them to understand, especially in this Quarantine period, when they want something to distract their minds.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.