Hanna Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Here’s all you need to know!

Hanna is a show that is inspired by an action- thriller movie with the same name. The plot of the show is super-exciting with great action scenes. The show is written and created by David Farr under the supervision of director Sarah Adina Smith.

This show has gathered a lot of attention because of its unique bioengineering concept. The display exceptionally shows how a girl’s life changes while shifting from forest to a healthy human society. After watching such an intriguing first season, the fans can’t wait for season two to release.

When will Hanna Season 2 hit the screens?

The American Web Series Hanna went on-air on Prime Video in February 2019. Now, by April 2019, Prime renewed the show for Season 2.

As we all know, due to the sudden outbreak of Corona Virus, the shoot of almost all shows been stopped. But, according to the sources, season 2 of Hanna can hit the screens by 2021, depending on the progress of the Pandemic.

Who will be the cast members for Season 2?

We have no information regarding the characters of the second season as of now. But, the names of the first season were:

Esme Creed as Miles,

Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler,

Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller,

Joanna Kulig, as Johanna.

What will be the plotline for Hanna season 2?

The story of the show revolves around Hanna. At the time of her birth, she was genetically enhanced to be a super-soldier. So, now she is a part of the CIA’s Utrax program. Later, as the show moves forward, there is a revelation that Erik stole baby Hanna from Utrax. After that, he hid her in the Romanian forest, where nobody could find her.

He hid her and gave her training in combat and survival skills for about fifteen years. But, soon, he realized that he would need a healthy teenage life. After giving it a thought, he decided to take her to a safe place outside the forest. This became a significant threat as Hanna was suddenly exposed to Marissa and other CIA agents led by Jerome Sawyer.

As per reports, the second season will probably pick up from where the story was left. It will show how Erik’s decision will affect their lives.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.