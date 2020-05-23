Hanna Season 2: Lunch Date And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

When will it launch?

The first series was launched on Prime in March 2019, introducing viewers to the teenager Hanna– a highly-skilled assassin raised by her father in isolation, to protect her from a CIA agent who would eliminate her.

Recently, Amazon Prime renewed the series and gave a green signal to repeat the series.

We have good news! in terms of the release date for Hanna Season 2 we have reports saying that the movie will be launching on 3rd July 2020.

What will it be about?

Season 2 will likely focus on Hanna’s new ‘sisters’ and their progress as trainees within the programme. Despite sharing genetic abilities with Hanna, they’ve had very different upbringings, so their development should make an intriguing watch.

Fans will also be keen to learn more of Marissa’s ambiguous fate.

We will make sure to let you know as soon as we get a new update on it! Until that, stay tuned to our site for more updates in the future.