Hamster Cages Were Coated In Surgical Mask Material To Learn How Well It Protects Against The Virus

By- Nitu Jha
Hamster cages were coated in surgical mask material to learn how well it protects against the virus.

Hamster cages were coated in surgical mask

The results show that surgical masks are really a viable choice if you’re expecting to shield yourself against infection or to stop yourself from others.

Do masks defend you from the coronavirus?

Between conjecture from health experts, advice from doctors, and no lack of studies claiming one thing or another, the best answer some people have is”it depends.

” We know that some sprays work far better than other people , and there are many variables:

The material the cover is made of, how nicely it matches the wearer, and environmental requirements, to name a couple.

A new study from China suggests that yes, 1 kind of mask functions as a barrier to stop the sprea of this airborne droplets that carry the virus.

and we can thank hamsters for sacrificing their health to achieve this decision.

The University of Hong Kong conducte the study, and while its methods may seem odd, the results provide actionable details.

The researchers utilized hamsters in two different cages

1 group of hamsters was infecte with COVID-19, while the other group was healthful.

A fan installed on the pens guaranteed a flow of air and airborne particles between them.Hamster cages were coated in surgical mask

For starters, they abandoned cages uncovered.

After a week, two-thirds of the healthy hamsters were testing positive for COVID-19.

terrible news for those boomers, but a essential data point.

At the next stage of the study, the researchers coated the cage of those infected hamsters with surgical mask material.

Allowing another week to pass, the hamsters were again teste.

This time, the rate of disease was much, much lower.Hamster cages were coate in surgical mask

at only 16.7%. That’s an amazing improvement and a huge thumbs up for the notion of wearing surgical masks in case you’re already ill.

The next phase of the analysis produced what might be the most unexpected effect of all.

After covering just the cage of their healthy hamsters using the mask material, the infection rate went around 33%.

This would appear to indicate that wearing a mask if you are healthy is nonetheless a good idea.

but is not as effective at preventing the spread of the disease as when an infected person wears one.

However, there’s another wrinkle to this particular study that is important to notice.

In both cases where the mask material was applie to one of those cages, the viral load of this newly.

infecte hamsters was lower compare to the contaminate group.Hamster cages were coate in surgical mask

A lower viral load means less of the virus within the body and possibly faster recovery.

Nitu Jha

