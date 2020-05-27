Haikyuu!! Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu!!, one of the most popular sports anime television series, is an adaptation of Haruichi Furudati’s Japanese manga series. The first season of this series aired from April 6 to September 21, 2014, on MBS, other JNN stations and with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

This series revolves around the volleyball team of Karasuno High School as well as the obsession of Hinata and Kageyama with volleyball. It has created a huge fan base due to its accuracy in the portrayal of everything about volleyball.

This series has always received positive responses from both fans and critics. So far, this series has released three seasons and met the expectations of fans. The fourth season of this series is a split- cour. The first half of the fourth season premiered on January 10, 2020, on Super Animism Block and again impressed its fans. Now, viewers are looking forward to the second half of season 4. So, let’s see what information we have regarding the second half of season 4.

Release date of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

In 2019, at the Jump Fest’19 event, the fourth season this series named, Haikyū!! To the Top, was announced. However, season 4 is a split cour. The first half, consisting of 13 episodes, debuted on January 10, 2020, on Super Animeism Block. The second half of the season 4 will comprise 12 episodes, but the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of its premiere. However, the second season is likely to debut in July 2020.

The expected plot of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

The first half of the season 4 is about the efforts of Karasuno High School to win the Spring High School National Volleyball Championship. By the end of the first half, tough competition was held between Karasuno and Inarizari High. Although Hinata failed to spike the ball, his high jump grabbed his competitors’ attention.

In the second season, it seems that Karasuno will be playing tougher matches against more competitive teams to win the Nationals. Of course, more fun and adventures are waiting for fans.

The cast of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

No official information regarding the cast of the second half of season 4 has been shared. Fans are likely to hear Ayumu Marase as Hinata and Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama in the Japanese version.

Stay with us for more updates.