Haikyuu season 4: Cast, plot, release and everything you need to know!

It’s been a long wait for anime fans, but the fourth season of the popular volleyball anime is finally on its way. In September 2019, the “New Series Kickoff Event” for the anime series announced that the fourth season would officially be titled Haikyuu!! To The Top. … Haikyuu!! Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

The first 3 seasons of this anime was very famous among the audience. They started to demand the new seasons for the show.

Cast: Haikyuu season 4

This coming of age comedy anime series revolves around Shōyō Hinata, a high school student, his love for his inspiration-“The Little Giant.” the cast for the new season have not been released yet but expected to be released soon. The entry of the new characters is also possible.

Plot: Haikyuu season 4

The plot for the new season is going to be very amazing. The storyline will be all different this time. The first episode aired on January 10, 2020. It is the sequel to the Third Season that aired from October 7, 2016, to December 9, 2016. The fourth season is split between two cours, with the second cour initially scheduled to premiere in July 2020. Now enrolled at the same high school where his idol once played, Hinata’s finally going to get his shot to join and play with a top team. The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club finally won their way into the nationals after an intense battle for the Miyagi Prefecture Spring Tournament qualifiers. Only this much plot is revealed to us by the makers till now.

Release: Haikyuu season 4

The release for the new upcoming season is going to take place in July 2020. There might be a little delay in the release because of the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus. However, the trailer for the anime will be revealed soon.

Stay tuned for more updates!