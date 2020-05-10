Haikyuu Season 4 All The Latest News, Check Here

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu SEASON 4

Haikyuu is an animated sports series illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. The series goes around a high school volleyball team and the relationship amongst its players.

Production I.G has produced the series, and the first season was broadcasted from April 6, 2014, to September 21, 2014. Each season of Haikyuu has approximately 25 episodes.

SEASON 4

- Advertisement -

Season 4, titled ‘Haikyuu: to the top,’ was announced in an event in 2019. It was recently announced that season 4 of the show would be split into parts because of the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. The first part of the series premiered on January 20, 2020. The first part received tremendous love from the audience. The second part of the show is said to be arriving in July 2020. This season will also have 25 episodes in total.

The first part of season 4 has 13 episodes in total. All the episodes of season 4 have been written by ‘Taku Kishimoto.’ The 13th episode of the show aired on April 3, 2020.

The show has quite a following amongst the youth all over the world. This has kept the writer and the illustrators of the show engaged in making the audience happy.

The show has even received fabulous reviews and an outstanding rating of 9.0 out of 10 on IMDb. If you missed season 4 of Haikyuu anyhow, this is the right time to watch and enjoy it.

Till then, stay safe and keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.