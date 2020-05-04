Home TV Series Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Would Have Released By Now
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Would Have Released By Now

By- Naveen Yadav
Marvel lovers had marked their calendars for May 1, 2020, and so we’re looking forward to this date in theatres as it was the scheduled launch date of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. However, this film’s launch got delayed. Meanwhile, the movie Black Widow took its spot. But again, due to the pandemic, the movie Black Widow is scheduled to launch in November.

Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Delayed!

The directors for Galaxy Vol 3 saw James Gunn’s exception. The manager might not be directing the next version despite being a part of the earlier two versions of the film.

On the other hand, the launch of the movie in 2023 will decide whether his role is contributed by James Gunn in the finished version.

James Gunn To Bid Adieu??

Galaxy Volume 3 would have retained that delight alive in lovers, after the hit movie Avengers: Endgame created a victory. The Galaxy Volume 3 movie might also have some heartbreaking news for the viewers. In other words, there might be a farewell to a number of its characters. Also, the movie is going to be the perfect end to the prosperous Galaxy series.

James will make his entrance into the DC world. Warner Brothers have approached him for the movie The Suicide Squad. It will hit the theatres. The film will be a standalone instead of a sequel.

Working to the DC World!

Following Gunn’s participation in The Suicide Squad, the manager may restart back to make use of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

