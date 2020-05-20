Guardians of the Galaxy 3 : Expected Release Date, Storyline, Cast And All Other News!!!

- Advertisement -

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is one of Marvel’s biggest hitters, and fans are already excited to find out what’s coming in the story’s third installment.

However, some shocking behind-the-scenes changes at one stage put the movie’s future in doubt — so here is what you need to understand more about the conclusion to the spacefaring saga.

Expected Release Date

- Advertisement -

A report in The Hollywood Reporter about the actors’ pay for Avengers: Endgame suggested that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is intended for a 2020 shoot, meaning it may not be too long until matters get wrapped on.

Right now, fans are expecting the movie arriving in 2021 or 2022.

Storyline

The sequel to the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, Vol. 3 will tell the continuing story of this intergalactic”A-Holes” who saved the galaxy from Ronan the Accuser and Ego in previous movies.

It is expected that the film will take care of the fallout from Avengers: Endgame, which saw that the Guardians help defeat Thanos before heading back to space, while also ushering in a cosmic age for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director James Gunn previously suggested that the movie could involve the favorite comic-book character Adam Warlock (who was teased in the previous film ) and also the return of Elisabeth Debicki’s Vol. 2 personality Ayesha, in addition to supplying an”epic decision” to the narrative that would draw this edition of the team to a close.

It’s also expected that the movie will deal with the fallout of lead character Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana) passing, and the existence of a time-displaced younger version of this assassin who the team could now be searching for (appearance, if you watched Endgame it makes sense).

Cast

Fans can probably anticipate Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora, specifically the time-traveling younger version), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) to be back to their outer-space adventures in Vol. 3.

Dave Bautista is also anticipated to return, though he’s been vocal about the fact that Marvel was not interested at a spin-off because of his character Drax and that he’s been entertaining other offers from their arch-rivals DC.

It’s also possible that the film will see the addition of Chris Hemsworth’s first Avenger Thor, who appeared to have joined the team (dubbing them the”Asgardians of the Galaxy”) at the end of Avengers: Endgame, as noted previously.