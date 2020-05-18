Home Entertainment Guardian of the galaxy season 3: Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And...
Entertainment

Guardian of the galaxy season 3: Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Sakshi Gupta
Guardians of the Galaxy are a 2014 American superhero based on the marvel comics superhero team. It is the 10th film in the marvel universe. The release of guardians of galaxy 3 was about to release in the year 2020. This movie will be the first movie of phase 4 of marvel studios. Marvel’s boss confirmed that they are working on the shooting of guardians of galaxy 3. The guardian of galaxy 3 will not be delayed by the breakdown of the coronavirus and get to its release soon. The plans for the release are still the same as before the breakdown of the coronavirus.

The previous seasons of the movie were very fantastic and full of actions and thrill. All the seasons were liked by teenagers and adults as well. Now fans are expecting the great comeback of season 4 of the guardians of the galaxy season 3.

Cast: guardians of the galaxy

talking about the great cast of the new season of the movie, the characters that will make a great comeback are:

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) are all back and in one piece after the snap, rejoining Rocket (with the voice of Bradley Cooper and the motion capture talents of Sean Gunn) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Some of the new characters are also expected to enter the new season of guardians of the galaxy.

Plot: guardians of the galaxy season 3

As Gunn said on a Facebook post, the story of the new season will conclude the guardian help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years. Gunn will side with Kevin Feige and the gang side-by-side to help design where these stories go. The more about the storyline will be released soon by the makers.

Release date: guardians of the galaxy season 3

The release date for the guardians of the galaxy season 3 will be itself in the year 2020, and it will not be delayed because of the ongoing pandemic situation. The trailer for the same has not been released yet.

Stay tuned for more updates.



