Grand Theft Auto 5: Free To Download on PC

- Advertisement -

The Epic Games Store was giving away free PC games because of late 2018. But Grand Theft Auto 5 is by far the biggest name to be included in the program thus far.

The store crashed at around the time that the free GTA5 offer was anticipated to go live.

The Epic Games Store has been giving away free PC games because at the end of 2018. while there was some stone within the last year and a half. Today’s game is an essential freebie.

- Advertisement -

As of Thursday morning, Epic is currently giving away free copies of Grand Theft Auto 5. which is still among the most popular games on the planet, despite having launched in 2013. The deal will end on May 21st.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is currently free to download from the Epic Games Store for PC.

A Lot of high profile games continue to be given away on the Epic Games Store since 2018, from Watch Dogs to Just Cause 4 to Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, but not one caused as much of a stir as GTA5. Rumors of this game’s imminent arrival began to spread in the week. A seemingly casual tweet confirmed the information from the official Epic Games Twitter account on Wednesday that was promptly deleted.

To snag a free copy of Grand Theft Auto 5, you’ll need an Epic Games Store account.

You should enable two-factor authentication to maintain When you sign up. If you would like free games, you need to secure your account. Visit your account. To do so and choose the 2FA option you would like.

If you’re having trouble getting the website to load, I could use the Epic Games Store desktop customer to fasten my copy of Grand Theft Auto 5. Consider catching your transcript from that point In case you have the client set up.

One of the reasons Grand Theft Auto 5 has suffered for a whole console generation is the endless stream of free updates for the game’s online multiplayer game. New costumes, new things, new styles, and more have been added to the game year after year. Which assistance from Rockstar Games has kept the community coming back for more time and time again. Just last month, GTA Online received six new missions as part of its upgrade.

Any additional week, this might be the headline for Epic Games. Still, on Wednesday, the business revealed that the first tech demo for Unreal Engine 5 gave us an early glimpsS of what next-gen games will look like on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox collection X. The demonstration is working on hardware. So we can see how powerful the hardware inside. The consoles will likely be while we should not expect launch titles to seem like this.