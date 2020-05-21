Grace and Frankie season 6: Release date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

- Advertisement -

Grace and Frankie is an American web-based comedy show that follows the story of two unlikely friends who are brought together after their husbands proclaim they are in love with each other. It is widely acclaimed to be among the best parody comedies on the web.

The show consists of six seasons currently with the first initially airing on May 8, 2015, by a simultaneous release of the season’s 13 episodes on Netflix. The sixth was broadcast on January 15, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Though it was initially met with mixed reviews with each added seasons, the show began to boast more and more positive reviews as the show got more into grips with its style to the extent that it now sits at 8.3/10 in IMDb. Its popularity has also caused it to be showcased on multiple primetime award shows though the series is currently slated for cancellation with its seventh season being it’s final.

Season 6 Plot:

The season picks up where the last left off, with Gracie married to a young(er) rich CEO, a fact she can’t reveal to her friend due to fear of losing her again after their major fight and also struggling with his fancy equipment sine of which, his toilet seats lead to her inventing a hydraulic toilet that helps senior users stand, this becomes a major plot point further in the series with the device becoming a business idea as well as the source of the next big fight among the protagonists.

I would not wish to reveal more of the plot in this segment, so let’s move on.

Season 6 Cast:

The cast of season 6 was as follows:

Baron Vaughn as Nwabudike Bergstein

Brooklyn Decker as Mallory

Ethan Embry as Coyote

June Diane Raphael as Brianna

Lily Tomlin as Frankie

Martin Sheen as Robert

Michael Charles Roman as Adam

Peter Cambor as Barry

Peter Gallager as Nick

Sam Waterston as Sol

The Future:

Netflix has announced that this show is set to be canceled after season 7, as is the fate of many Netflix shows nowadays. But the show is expected to go out as one of the longest-running shows in Netflix’s roster with 94 episodes under its belt and will always be remembered in our hearts.