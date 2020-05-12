Grace and frankie season 6: Release Date And And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Grace and Frankie is an American comedy series on Netflix. The creators of the show are Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris. The first season of the comedy series was released on May 8, 2015, on Netflix for the first time. The show consists of 13 episodes in each season.

The show describes the story of Grace and Frankie, two friends who get introduced to each other after their husbands fall in love with each other and plan to get married.

The second season of the show consisting of 13 episodes was released almost a year later, on May 6, 2015.

The first season of the show received both positive and negative reviews from the critics. After the release of 2nd season of the show, the TV critics have been praising it for its plot, acting and many other important roles. The TV series has also been nominated for many awards including Primetime Emmy Award nominations 5 times.

The latest season of the show, Season 6 was premiered on Netflix on January 15, 2020.

Season 6 Cast

Jane Fonda was seen playing the role of ‘Grace Skolka’,

Lil Tomlin as Frances ‘Frankie’ Bergstein,

Sam Waterston as Sol Bergstein,

Martin Sheen as Robert Hanson and many other well-known artists from the previous seasons.

The show is also going to be renewed for the seventh season on Netflix for which the dates have not been announced yet. The seventh season of the show will be the final and ending season of Grace and Frankie. It will run for 16 episodes.

The show has been awarded a fantastic rating of 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

If you haven’t watched season 6 of the show yet, it is waiting to make you laugh till your stomach starts hurting.

Till then, stay safe and stay updated.