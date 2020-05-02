Google Pixel 5; Release date, SoC, Camera, price and Everything We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Pixel 5 will start at the price of $799 and pixel 5xl at $899

Pixel 5 will come with Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Pixel 5 will be 5G enabled

It will Equip three camera lens at back.

Better Battery capacity than the previous version

The display will support a higher refresh rate 90Hz or 120Hz

Pixel 5 will come with the latest Android 11

The Google Pixel 5 is facing enormous challenges, and the phone hasn’t even been announced yet. The Pixel has always enjoyed a fantastic reputation for shooting pictures that are superior that would be mobile photography. Last year’s Pixel 4, as an example, still ranks as one of the best camera mobiles, as a result of the deft use of Google’s software-powered computational photography. However, the gap is closing — and in some cases, they’ve even topped exactly what the Pixel can perform.

Considering that the Pixel 4 arrived, Samsung has rolled out a trio of top camera phones, headed by the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its own 108MP resolution and 10x lossless zoom. Apple’s iPhone 12 is expected to arrive ahead of the Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 5 release date

Google was remarkably consistent with when it rolls out its own new Pixel flagships. The Pixel 4 debuted at an Oct 15 event last year. That was a week later than the announcement and launch of the Pixel 3 in 2018. So we’d look to mid-October for the Google Pixel 5 release.

Before you ink that date into the calendar, though, remember that the coronavirus outbreak is having an effect on consumer goods built in China.

Google Pixel 5 cost and models

Google Pixel 4XL and the Pixel 4 began at $899 and $799, respectively, which were the same prices that the Pixel 3 debuted at. It’ll Be interesting to see if Google retains the line on its prices since the cost of flagship models has been trending upward

Google Pixel 5 design

We’ve seen not a lot of leaked images of this Google Pixel 5 thus far, led by a CAD rendering of the rear of a Pixel 5 XL printed by Front Page Tech, reportedly one of three potential designs for the smartphone.

A leaked image reportedly of the Pixel 5. (Image credit: Slashleaks)

Google Pixel 5 display

There aren’t any rumors however regarding the display from the Google Pixel 5, however using all the Pixel 4, we watched Google step up to a 90Hz refresh rate on an OLED using Full-HD resolution. It’s possible that Google will stick for another year together with the Pixel 5 to 90Hz, Though Samsung made the jump throughout the board together with the Galaxy S20 lineup to 120Hz.

Google Pixel 5 Camera

We had been thrilled with the results we obtained out of the Pixel 4 testing the two rear cameras of that phone. Though that may be changing with the Google Pixel 5, the Pixel 4 doesn’t have a wide-angle lens.The CAD render of the Pixel 5 that has been the source of speculation over Google phone shows off three lenses around the rear of the telephone. Presumably, that’s a wide-angle camera joining the telephoto and conventional lens found on Google’s mobiles. On the exact specifications for some of the lenses.

Google Pixel 5 specs

Before this month, Qualcomm touted more than a dozen phones that feature its latest SoC, the Snapdragon 865. The Google Pixel 5 was not included, but don’t panic — Qualcomm’s list just features phones which have been announced. Since past Pixel flagships have featured the best Qualcomm chip accessible, it’s a safe bet the Snapdragon 865 is coming into the Pixel 5. Within that program, there’s code linked to the Pixel 5 which suggests that phone will ship with a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The Snapdragon 765 is a midrange processor, unlike the high-end Snapdragon 865 found in phones such as Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 models. Although the Snapdragon 765 SoC has an incorporated 5G modem. The Snapdragon 765G variant of the Snapdragon 765 lineup is optimized for gaming, with faster graphics rendering and support for hardware and software tweaks aimed at games.

Together with the Pixel 4 finally busting from the 4GB of RAM which came with its three predecessors to offer 6GB of RAM has been a weak point of this Pixel lineup. We’ve got no specific details leaked but the expectation would be that Google raises this to 8GB as we see rivals like Samsung proceed since the baseline for its flagships.

Storage was another sore point with the Pixel 4. It offered just 64GB in a year when Google dropped its offer of unlimited photograph storage in Google Photos for Pixel owners from the base model. Considering the competition, Google should proceed to 128GB of base storage.

Google Pixel 5 5G

You can anticipate 5G connectivity. Qualcomm requires phone makers to include its X55 5G modem with the chipset, although the Snapdragon 865 does not include an integrated 5G modem. Every Snapdragon 865-powered device declared as of this writing — along with the Galaxy S20 household, the chipset can also be found in the Sony Xperia 1 II and the LG V60 ThinQ — comprises 5G connectivity, and it’s all but certain the Google Pixel 5 will follow suit. Even Google turns to the Snapdragon 765 that processing platform involves a 5G modem. That’s among the factors that could push the cost of this Pixel 5 — 5G-powered phones often cost more than their LTE-based counterparts. But the Pixel 4a will be accessible for shoppers that do not believe they need to update to 5G.

Google Pixel 5 battery

It will be among the most particulars, although there are no rumours regarding the size of the battery at the Google Pixel 5 however. This Pixel 4’s battery size and battery life, in particular, was a concern last year, since it was equipped with a 2,800 mAh power package.

That little battery limited the Pixel 4’s battery life, as it lasted only 8 hours 3 minutes on our battery life test — roughly 2 hours less than the average smartphone. The Pixel 4 XL fared better, thanks to its 3,700 mAh battery that was bigger life, but its 9 hours and 42 minute time remain below what we’d expect from a smartphone.

Google Pixel 5 applications and features

Here it will be the first brand new phone to send with Android’s version. Android 11 is currently available as a developer preview, and we would bet the house on that variation coming into the Google Pixel 5.

As for special features, it seems like Google may be adding to the gesture controls. XDA Programmers discovered a characteristic code-named Columbus that adds a double-tap gesture into the rear of the phone, letting you do things to open the camera program and pause press playback.

Google made some relatively easy mistakes with the Pixel 4 components, such as the omission of a front-facing camera, limited storage along with the small battery size, and yet still managed to deliver a solid but unspectacular overall device. And Google is given a roadmap for success together with the Pixel 5 by opinions from that phone.

