Google Pixel 5: Release Date, Cost, Specs, Camera And Everything You Know So Far

Google’s following flagship smartphone is still just a little way off, but that doesn’t indicate the leaks and rumours haven’t started to appear, offering some sign as to what we can expect.

The mid-range Pixel 4a is supposed to be declared first – probably in May – but this is what we’ve heard up to now regarding the Pixel 5.

When is the Google Pixel 5 coming out?

According to previous releases, we’d expect the Pixel 5 and 5 XL to be accessible sooner or later in October 2020.

Nine days 19, the Pixel 4 series was unveiled on 15 October 2019, also went on sale. A time frame is expected for another Pixel flagship.

How much will the Google Pixel 5 cost?

Pricing data is not announced for apparatus until much nearer to sale, but when the Pixel 4 is not anything to go by, the Pixel 5 will likely start from approximately $799 and about #669.

On the other hand, Google Pixel 4 XL was more expensive so that we could observe the Google Pixel 5 XL sells for around #829.

Hardware and specs

Qualcomm SD865

Reverse wireless charging?

The Google Pixel 5 will likely have the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip beneath its hood and at least 6GB of RAM – ideally more awarded the competing Samsung Galaxy S20 range has double this in even the typical model.

A bump in internal storage compared to this Pixel 4 that comes in 64GB or 128GB would be welcomed for the Pixel 5 or the addition of service, but we suspect the latter is less likely.

A jump in the battery would be well ventilated. While the Pixel 4 XL includes a cell, Pixel 4 has a battery capacity. A report has suggested the Pixel 5 may support reverse wireless charging, allowing it to charge other wireless charging compatible devices, but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

The Pixel 4 provided face unlock but no fingerprint detector. We’d love to find an under-screen fingerprint detector as a backup option on the Pixel 5.

Storage

The past few Google Pixel versions, such as the Pixel 4, also offered the choice between 128GB storage and 64GB. The Google Pixel needs a storage increase — 64GB telephones are getting to be increasingly more popular as most companies today offer 256GB and over — as Google is pushing their cloud assistance, a repeat of their other storage options is possible.

Camera

The Google Pixel 3 has been praised for its camera software, and also the Pixel 4 added a second telephoto lens. However, triple-lens cameras are becoming standard these days, so there is a fantastic chance that Google will add a currently missing camera to your Pixel 5.

Processor

Each of the Pixel telephones has used Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, along with also the Pixel 5 is predicted to rock the top-end Snapdragon 865.

5G capability

As countries begin to roll out the infrastructure for a network permitting a more complex and connected internet of things, 5G is big news across the world.

Google has yet to combine the 5G party, but rumours point towards the Google Pixel 4a once it launches this 25, having 5G support. Primarily the rumoured chip is inhabiting flagship 5G handsets. If this is is the situation, it’s highly probable that the information network will be supported by Pixel 5.

Screen size

The Google Pixel 4 needed a 5.7-inch display, whereas the Pixel 4 XL needed a 6.3-inch display. However, since the market regular moves towards apparatus, a redesign is most possible to implement a camera and screen size, and probably that would get rid of the forehead of the device on the very top.

Battery

By far, among the biggest criticisms of Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL has been its 2800 mAh and 3700 mAh battery. We expect Google tweaks the Soli radar to consume significantly less power or to push the battery to closer 4,000 mAh.

Connectivity

Much like the past Pixel models, we fully anticipate the Pixel 4 to encourage wireless.