Google Pixel 5: Launch,Price And Other Leaked Info, Bad for the Galaxy S20

Despite supplying the very best cameras you can find on a smartphone, Google’s Pixel lineup hasn’t managed to break the stranglehold Apple and Samsung like on the smartphone marketplace. But a Google poll hints that the phone maker could be seeking to compete on price for this year’s Google Pixel 5 release.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of a phone price survey that Google circulates as spotted by Android Authority. If the survey’s valid — and it does look like the type of thing a business to judge expectations and interest in upcoming releases — the Pixel 5 might be one of the flagships around this autumn.

Launch, Price And Other Leaked Info- Google Pixel 5

The poll mentions two Pixel releases one labeled as a”Google Pixel Phone” using a plastic body and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That phone is recorded at $349, while a second version called a”Premium Google Pixel Phone” with”best in class camera, wireless charging and water resistance” would cost $699.

The first phone is clearly describing a Pixel 4a. And $349 cost is not pulled out of thin air. Last week, the Stephen Hall of 9to5Google said Google’s upcoming budget telephone would cost $ 349 — $50 less than Apple’s recently released iPhone SE 2020. Promoting the Pixel 4a at that type of discount would imply that Google wants to undercut its principal competition.

Bad News For Galaxy S20: Leaked Info of Google Pixel 5

Google’s cost-cutting impulse would last with its autumn flagship release. Last year’s Pixel 4 so Google would be shaving $100 off the price tag of its flagship device. More to the point, the Pixel 5 will cost as much as the 11 while also selling for $300 less than the Galaxy S20. This cost will probably make the Pixel with this autumn’s iPhone 12.(Google Pixel 5)

Google would need to generate some sacrifices on features to reduce the cost of its Pixel cell telephone. That might mean eliminating the Soli sensor introduced in the Pixel 4 that powers gesture-based Motion Sense attributes. It might be a sign that Google’s skipping the Snapdragon 865 chipset powering this year’s Android phones for a cheaper processor.

Rumors point to the Pixel 5 or the Snapdragon 768G. Those chipsets don’t have the power of their Snapdragon 865, but they have graphics muscle and enough processing for many smartphone shoppers. Those two chipsets also feature 5G modems, so the Pixel of Google may still connect to the network when saving on some costs.(Google Pixel 5)

We are in for a little wait until we can see whether this poll on telephone costs is a sign of things to come. While the launch of the Pixel 5 is very likely to be in the autumn, the Pixel 4a is not expected to arrive before June.