Home Technology Google Pixel 5: Launch,Price And Other Leaked Info, Bad for the Galaxy...
Technology

Google Pixel 5: Launch,Price And Other Leaked Info, Bad for the Galaxy S20

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Despite supplying the very best cameras you can find on a smartphone, Google’s Pixel lineup hasn’t managed to break the stranglehold Apple and Samsung like on the smartphone marketplace. But a Google poll hints that the phone maker could be seeking to compete on price for this year’s Google Pixel 5 release.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of a phone price survey that Google circulates as spotted by Android Authority. If the survey’s valid — and it does look like the type of thing a business to judge expectations and interest in upcoming releases — the Pixel 5 might be one of the flagships around this autumn.

- Advertisement -

Google Pixel 5: Launch,Price And Other Leaked Info, Bad for the Galaxy S20

Launch, Price And Other Leaked Info- Google Pixel 5

The poll mentions two Pixel releases one labeled as a”Google Pixel Phone” using a plastic body and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That phone is recorded at $349, while a second version called a”Premium Google Pixel Phone” with”best in class camera, wireless charging and water resistance” would cost $699.

Also Read:   Google pixel Buds 2 have not yet arrived after a brief showing at one retailer over a month ago

The first phone is clearly describing a Pixel 4a. And $349 cost is not pulled out of thin air. Last week, the Stephen Hall of 9to5Google said Google’s upcoming budget telephone would cost $ 349 — $50 less than Apple’s recently released iPhone SE 2020. Promoting the Pixel 4a at that type of discount would imply that Google wants to undercut its principal competition.

Also Read:   Is It Worth To Wait For Pixel 5 Over a Pixel 4A?

Bad News For Galaxy S20: Leaked Info of Google Pixel 5

Google’s cost-cutting impulse would last with its autumn flagship release. Last year’s Pixel 4 so Google would be shaving $100 off the price tag of its flagship device. More to the point, the Pixel 5 will cost as much as the 11 while also selling for $300 less than the Galaxy S20. This cost will probably make the Pixel with this autumn’s iPhone 12.(Google Pixel 5)

Also Read:   Big News Of Android 11: Features, Release Date, Beta Program And More Information

Google Pixel 5: Launch,Price And Other Leaked Info, Bad for the Galaxy S20

Google would need to generate some sacrifices on features to reduce the cost of its Pixel cell telephone. That might mean eliminating the Soli sensor introduced in the Pixel 4 that powers gesture-based Motion Sense attributes. It might be a sign that Google’s skipping the Snapdragon 865 chipset powering this year’s Android phones for a cheaper processor.

Rumors point to the Pixel 5 or the Snapdragon 768G. Those chipsets don’t have the power of their Snapdragon 865, but they have graphics muscle and enough processing for many smartphone shoppers. Those two chipsets also feature 5G modems, so the Pixel of Google may still connect to the network when saving on some costs.(Google Pixel 5)

Also Read:   Mi Box 4 Specifications & Discount Details

We are in for a little wait until we can see whether this poll on telephone costs is a sign of things to come. While the launch of the Pixel 5 is very likely to be in the autumn, the Pixel 4a is not expected to arrive before June.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Big News Of Android 11: Features, Release Date, Beta Program And More Information
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Facebook avatar: How To Make Own Emoji

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
If you're fed up with having the ability to communicate your emotions and responses through a selection of generic emojis to Facebook posts, you're...
Read more

Google Pixel 5: Launch,Price And Other Leaked Info, Bad for the Galaxy S20

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Despite supplying the very best cameras you can find on a smartphone, Google's Pixel lineup hasn't managed to break the stranglehold Apple and Samsung...
Read more

Researchers Are Designing Face Masks With An External Enzyme Membrane

Corona Nitu Jha -
Researchers are designing face masks that would include an external enzyme membrane effective at concealing the novel coronavirus. The enzymes could interact with all the...
Read more

Could Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Become The First Trillionaire Because of Coronavirus?

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Amazon is seeing record earnings at the moment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has driven tens of thousands of people to...
Read more

The New Technique Uses a Grid of Electrodes Implanted onto The Visual Cortex of The Brain

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Scientists drew shapes onto the brains of visually impaired volunteers utilizing power, and the participants could identify the forms with ease.
Also Read:   Oppo Ace 2 Launched in China with Snapdragon 865 and 40W Wireless Charging
The new technique uses...
Read more

Apple Store Reopened Condition: temperature check and face mask

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
More Apple stores are set to reopen in the united states and around the world this week. So, Following their closure in March as...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6 : Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And All Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Peaky Blinders Season 6: This series of Netflix has gripped viewers of all ages. From someone at the age of 20 to the person...
Read more

Everything You Need To Know About ‘Lost In Space Season 3’.

Netflix Anand mohan -
Made by Irwin Allen, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, the American sci-fi show is a modern reimagining of the 1965 show by the Exact Same...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
A DreamWorks Animation manufacturing, Kung Fu Panda, an ideal hero for all its viewers is bringing forth its fourth film, Kung Fu Panda 4....
Read more

Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Production Details And Latest Updates!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Netflix is on song with its breathtaking releases in 2020. 'Elite' Season 3 was released after a great deal of excitement building up around...
Read more
© World Top Trend