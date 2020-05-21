Google Pixel 4a: Just leaked Info, Launch date ,Good And Bad News

- Advertisement -

Google’s Pixel 4a might not arrive till July 13, according to another leak. And it may be a while before the phone goes on sale.

There’s also bad news if you hoped for a Pixel 4a XL to arrive alongside the Pixel 4a. But first, let’s talk about release dates.

- Advertisement -

Serial tech leaker Jon Prosser tweeted that the release for its Pixel 4a, which was pushed back from May to June, is postponed until July. If that wait sounds a bit long, it might be even longer until you get to buy the telephone. In a follow-up tweet, Prosser said the Just Black version of the Pixel 4a would not hit stores until August 6, using a Barely Blue model of the telephone landing several months after Oct. 1.

I am also confused, but here is what I understand: Google’s Pixel 4a

Timelines got pushed due to market conditions – not because of the supply chain. Units are ready to ship.

Pixel 4a I’m confused too, but here’s what I know 👇 Timelines got pushed due to market conditions – not due to supply chain. Units are ready to ship. Announcement

July 13 Market launch

“Just Black” – August 6th

“Barely Blue” – October 1st Pixel 5 likely pushed back, also. https://t.co/d6QLtKzxSB — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

On the surface, that appears nuts, especially in light of the assert of Prosser that units are ready to send. And this delay isn’t due to supply chain issues. Google does not command so much attention in the market that it may announce a telephone to wait for a few months to launch it and expect people to line up to purchase it, as successful as the Pixel 3a has been. Delay the release of a telephone, and chances are, people only get another version and will shrug.

Let’s see how we do with new Android sources, bois 👀 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

But there could be an explanation for this particular launch strategy. Google can depend on foot visitors in carrier stores for its mobile sales. And now, with all the pandemic, there’s not a lot of people heading out to shops. Google may be putting the launch of this Pixel 4a until it’s a picture of when shops will be open off, and customers will return. That might explain the”market conditions” Prosser is speaking to.

We had been hoping to see Google take the covers off the Pixel 4a next month. As a lot of leaks and rumors had been pointing towards a June launch. But it appears that that may not be the case — Prosser’s escapes and predictions are usually quite dependable.

That’s bad news if you’re also counting to launch its Pixel 5 flagship phone around the typical early October time frame. Prosser suggests that the phone could be postponed too.

The tweet of Prosser does provide clarity on the colors we can anticipate for the Pixel 4a. And the news that there is no XL model should not be a surprise since many Pixel 4a rumors had indicated that Google was not likely to do a larger budget phone after the Pixel 3a XL didn’t generate as much interest as its smaller sibling did last year.

Google: Hardware is tough

Despite these turbulent times for the smartphone world, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told The Verge the provider is dedicated to making hardware.

“We are super committed to it in the long run. Hardware is tough. And it certainly has components that require real-time to get it right, thinking about underlying silicon or display or camera or some of those tacks,” he explained.

Despite these struggles, all of the rumors so far point being a budget telephone. It is a place to have a 5.8-inch OLED display using a punch-hole selfie camera, a single rear-camera that will likely tap into Google’s computational photography know-how.

It will probably be powered by a decent although not flagship-grade Snapdragon 730.

A 5G model isn’t anticipated, which is not surprising given the Pixel 4a could cost just $349. And Google will fall the Active Edge squeezable sides utilized to rally the Google Assistant.

The Pixel 4a should be able to set up a good battle against Apple’s $399 iPhone SE 2020, but today it seems Google’s telephone will go into the ring.