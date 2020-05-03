Home Technology Google Pixel 4A: Geekbench Reveals Pixel 4a Will Have 6GB RAM And...
Technology

Google Pixel 4A: Geekbench Reveals Pixel 4a Will Have 6GB RAM And Android 10 OS

By- Viper
According to recent leaks and rumours “The Pixel 4A” may release on May 22. This Google budget android smartphone will compete with the Apple SE 2020 in the price segment of $399. Though there is a separate fan segment of Android and IOS. But due to Corona Virus outbreak Pixel 4A is already delayed by a couple of weeks.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Google could launch the Pixel 4a by next month
  • The Pixel 4a is expected to get a 5.81-inch display
  • The phone will come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC and 765G SOC
  • The Pixel 4a will be the successor to the Pixel 3a from 2019
  • The phone could share some features with the Pixel 4
The Geekbench reveals that the Pixel 4a will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB of base storage, it will have Android 10 operating system.

Pixel 4A: Launch Date, SoC, Leaks And Price

Pixel 4a will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC clocked at 1.80GHz

Big News About Coronavirus: New study Eventually Shows how long coronavirus survives on surfaces and at the Atmosphere

The newest rumours imply the Pixel 4a could see a substantial bump in storage read/write speeds because of an improved UFS 2.1 flash storage solution in the kind of the 64GB SK Hynix chip. This could be an upgrade over the Pixel 3a, if this is true, though it’s too early to guarantee, and it could offer performance that is snappier in some instances.

It also reveals what looks like support and a 3,080 mAh battery. It’s still bigger than the Pixel 3a, although the prior isn’t exactly big for a budget phone in 2020.

 

192 MegaPixel Smartphone Is Set To Launch Next Month
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

