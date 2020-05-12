Home Technology Google Maps Upgrade: Real-Time Location Sharing Feature
Technology

Google Maps Upgrade: Real-Time Location Sharing Feature

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • A Google Maps upgrade brings more than a brand-new user interface to the real-time location sharing the characteristic of this program.
  • The UI is cleaner and more intuitive than ever previously but provides the same functionality.
  • Location sharing needs to be more comfy, even to more inexperienced smartphone users.

Google Maps Upgrade: You might have been driving previously due to the novel coronavirus, in the previous couple of months but navigation programs are helpful. Waze, Google Maps and Apple Maps came out to help users deal. A number of these comprised COVID-19 resources, such as testing warnings and facilities for consumers. Such as highlighting adjustments that were made by others to company listings. Nevertheless, the new features coming into programs are associated with the coronavirus. So it’s even simpler to use google Maps made changes.

Location sharing may be a helpful feature during the pandemic, not only in many different scenarios. The capability to monitor a loved one is the type of performance that offers reassurance to you and also may come in handy. And of course, it may make planning events and assembly others simpler than before.

  • Google is rolling out the UI shift to place sharing, Android Police reports. The UI switch came through a program upgrade coupled with alterations that are server-side, the site notes.

To get it, you are going to need to tap your avatar at the upper right corner, then select Location Sharing. The next picture shows exactly what the new UI (on the right) resembles when compared with the older execution (on the left).

Google Maps Upgrade: The best blue bar is replaced with a white one, and also a brand new floating blue button which reads New talk is current rather than the preceding Get started interface. The button that is new displays a listing of connections which may be expanded to reveal sharing choices.

You will still have the ability to choose how long you need to share your place out of a menu with your contacts, and you will continue to have the ability to talk about where you are such as instant messaging and email, via programs.

The changes must make the procedure for sharing your place simpler than before for men and women who can get lost in menus. Also do not possess a firm grasp of complex programs or smartphones.

  • The UI for place sharing will come with a much better explanation for what sort of info you sharing with other men and women and place sharing functions.

You will want the hottest Google Maps variant (10.40.2) to get the brand new user interface, and even then, it may not always be available in your area. Android Authorities claims that installing this version of Maps must activate the attribute on Android devices. The UI changes must roll at a stage later on into the iPhone.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Google Maps Upgrade: Real-Time Location Sharing Feature

