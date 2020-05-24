Home Technology Google Maps Just Got Its New Excellent Feature
Google Maps Just Got Its New Excellent Feature

By- Sweety Singh
  • The attribute will display a wheelchair icon on the map to signify that a place supports wheelchair accessibility.
  • Google Maps listings will also supply information about available chairs, restrooms, and parking, with customers and business owners invited to upgrade information for the areas they see or possess.
  • To celebrate the worldwide Accessibility Awareness Day, Google announced new accessibility features for the goods, including a new Google Maps feature that navigation channels out there should copy.

That’s support for wheelchair accessible places which will help individuals better plan trips to new areas by knowing beforehand whether the location supports wheelchair accessibility. more

Google Maps Accessible Places

If you require support for something which has wheels to access a building, not just wheelchairs, you can get the new feature within the app by looking for Accessible Places under the Access menu at the app’s Settings tab, as seen in the animation below.

Once enabled, the info will be displayed more prominently in Google Maps via a wheelchair icon. Google Maps Accessible Places attribute The best way to empower it.

The attribute will indicate accessible entrances, seating, restrooms, and parking, crucial advice that wheelchair users need before planning a visit to a new location. Google Maps will also indicate whether it is confirmed that a place doesn’t have an accessible entry.

google maps

This information is even more crucial during the current health crisis. When individuals are advised to go outdoors only when necessary. Wheelchair users, in addition to parents pushing strollers or pulling heavy gear. We should know if they are ready to access a place before arriving at their destination.

Google Maps will initially support over 15 million locations around the planet. A figure that doubled since 2017 thanks to 120 million Local Guides. And other people who shared this type of information. In total, more than 500 million wheelchair access upgrades were created to Google Maps.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.maps&hl=en_IN

However, for the attribute to get even better, it is up to business owners to update their listings with access information regarding wheelchair accessibility. Something which Google encourages store owners to do. Google states that it is rolling out an update allowing iPhone users to contribute accessibility information easily.

Google includes a guide about how to upgrade locations with access data at this link. The next animation shows how this app users can add accessibility info about places within an Android phone:

Google Maps Accessible Places feature: How to upgrade information.

Google Chrome Update: Better Privacy Controls

The Accessible Places will roll out to app users in Australia, Japan, UK, and the US initially. Along with other markets to follow later on. The next video gives us a Brief presentation of the accessibility feature in action.

Sweety Singh

