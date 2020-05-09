Home Technology Google Lens update Now lets Users Point Their Phones at a Block...
Technology

Google Lens update Now lets Users Point Their Phones at a Block of Text, Copy it, and Paste

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Google Lens is a picture recognition program that supplies users with real-time info regarding whatever text or object that they chance to point their camera at.

A brand new Google Lens upgrade today lets users point their smartphone in a block of text, copy it, and Gently paste it in a file on their computer.
The copy and paste feature even works on handwritten notes.

Among the intriguing things about Google is the search giant has lots of official software, which people aren’t conscious of. A prime example of this is a picture recognition program for iOS Google Lens and Android, using quite a few intriguing and incredible capabilities.

It is as intriguing as it’s beneficial if you are unfamiliar with Google Lens. Among the cooler features of the app permits you to point your in any item. By a can of lemonade to an Xbox control to some publication and the program will let you know where it is possible to purchase it online and what it is. You can point your camera in a foreign language, along with it will be translated by the program in real-time to you. The program is a godsend for people traveling and supports over a hundred languages.

Google today announced a variety of new productivity features for Google Lens, which are worth checking out. With the upgrade, Google Lens permits users to point there that is smartphone copy it, and paste on their computer.

Google describes:

When you select text using Lens, it is possible to tap”backup to pc” to paste it on a different signed-in apparatus with Chrome immediately. This is excellent for fast copying handwritten notes (should you write neatly!) Without needing to retype all of them And pasting it.

You can check out also the copy and paste attribute through the gif under as well as the handwriting:

Another attribute baked to the Google Lens upgrade that is brand new is the capacity to understand how to pronounce words.

“Today, you may even utilize Lens to practice phrases or words that are tough to state,” Google says. “Select the text together with Lens and tap on the new Listen button to listen to it read out loud–and eventually work out how to say”hipopótamo!”

Another feature permits users to pick a phrase or a word that they see and do not know Google search results that are in-line to find out more.

If you run into a phrase or word you do not know at the paper or a book, such as’ waves,’ Google Lens will help. With Google lookup results that are in-line, it is possible to pick phrases or phrases to find out more.

Google Lens can be obtained via the Google Program or through a dedicated Google lens program on Android. In terms of the attributes, they all will be accessible on Android now. The quality will be getting just a bit. Should you chance to be an iOS user. Note that for your paste and copy feature to function, users have to be signed to the latest version of Chrome.

A listing of Google Lens attributes can be viewed below. Suffice it to say, in case you have not played around with Google Lens, and it is worth checking out and downloading.

Google Lens update
Credit: Google

SCAN & TRANSLATE TEXT

Words you view, then copy and paste, add events to a calendar and save a company card into your own contacts paragraphs or codes to save some time.

IDENTIFY PLANTS & ANIMALS

Learn what sort of puppy you saw from the playground, or what that plant is on your buddy’s flat.

EXPLORE PLACES AROUND YOU

Identify and find out about restaurants, restaurants, and storefronts. Watch hours of operation, ratings, historical facts, and much more.

Google Lens update
Credit: Google

FIND THE LOOK YOU LIKE

Watch?? Find furniture, clothes, and home decor.

KNOW WHAT TO ORDER

Watch dishes that are popular on a restaurant menu.

SCAN CODES

Scan barcodes and QR codes.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'






