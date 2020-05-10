Google Duo with fun Snapchat-like filters, Enjoy It

- Advertisement -

Take that, Zoom—Snapchat, serving notice. Google Duo is adding its product (Google Duo with fun Snapchat-like filters) to compete at the bursting video conferencing and calling space and even more new features.

Group video calls have become a necessity for work meetings and also for family and friends to grab, both in these times that were pandemic. Zoom become ubiquitous, as a result of its grid-like gallery perspective and has rocketed in many of users. But other services are nipping at its heels, and Google Duo would like to be among them. To that end, it is adding the ability to hold group video calls with effects and doodles on the net along with a family-style.

These new features are currently coming at the top of Google Duo’s massive upgrade, which introduced a new technology and snapshots to improve quality and reliability. The business recently increased the maximum size of band calls to 12 participants and has promised to it up further to 32 at the forthcoming weeks.

Shortly, Duo on the web will support team calls, which were formerly limited to the iOS and Android programs. The new functionality will begin as a trailer in Chrome. Additionally, hosts may send a group call link to anyone.

There is also a new design which lets you see group members in a square grid that is six-person, with a carousel.

The family-style allows users to draw their screens in real-time and add filters, a la Snapchat. In a blog post, Google Duo product manager Humberto Castaneda explained that family mode”enables you to doodle on movie calls for everyone to see and also surprise them with fun effects and masks that transform you into astronauts, cats and much more.” The initial filters will roll out in time for Mother’s Day this weekend, such as a frightening one that will turn your mother.

Could help Google Duo stand out Google Meet, that added a grid view alternative and is free.