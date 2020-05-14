Google Chromecast Ultra 2: Launch, Cost, Leaked News

- Advertisement -

Expectations are high for its Google Chromecast Ultra 2, the rumored 2nd Generation 4K streaming apparatus in Google, which follows in the footsteps of the fantastic Chromecast Ultra.

Two things we have never seen on any Chromecast product before Android TV and also a fully functional remote controller could be offered by the Chromecast Ultra two if the rumors are true.

You see, while Chromecast has ever been the best platform to Cast to out of your tablet or phone computer, we have never seen a complete, robust smart platform around the apparatus with its apps and app store, and that’s what might be coming from the next generation.

The benefit of it supporting Android TV (or, Google TV, should they opt to change the name back) is that Android TV apps can help Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Two next-gen audiovisual standards are supported on the Apple TV 4K, Nvidia Shield along with other rival devices that aren’t entirely supported on Google’s current flagship streaming dongle.

What exactly do you need to know concerning the Chromecast Ultra 2? We’ve broken down all of the rumors even before then, below so you can brush up before its potential unveiling at the next Google I/O or if we are surprised by Google with an event.

Chromecast Ultra 2 price and launch date

The majority of the information we’ve got about the Chromecast Ultra 2 comes from a source who spoke confidentially.

It sounds like we could observe the streamer sooner instead of later, while said source could not pinpoint a launching date, according to an FCC filing by Google to get a brand new remote.

Based on some specs floating about, other publications are saying that we will probably see the 4K HDR streaming dongle at the next big Google event whenever the company decides to re-schedule its annual Google I/O conference, and likely at a price point that is similar to other Chromecast devices — around $80 (#60/AU$120).

Chromecast Ultra 2 layout rumors

Most rumors stage to the Chromecast Ultra 2 includes a distant and a design that is quite similar to what we have seen on the Chromecast lineup so much — i.e. a round streaming dongle that hangs off the back of the TV and plugs into the HDMI port.

Inside, it’s likely that Google will upgrade the processor to something a bit more present than the chip is plugged into the 2016 Chromecast Ultra but precise specs are TBD. The closest approximation of the Chromecast Ultra 2 could be rocking beneath the hood comes from the ADT-3 developer apparatus that Google released in 2019 which has a quad-core A53 processor and 2GB of DDR3 memory, together with support for HDMI 2.1.

The ADT-3 programmer device rolled out last year does it share similar specs?

There’s no guarantee the Ultra 2 will probably have the specific same configuration. Still, considering this is the apparatus Google sells to programmers when creating Android TV apps, there is a fantastic chance we’ll see something that’s either around the same power level or a bit better.

Hmmmm… a Google Remote for an unknown device just passed through the FCC… https://t.co/nz0xBG8AtL pic.twitter.com/6gEQ35nR7g — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) March 10, 2020

In terms of the remote, images in the FCC filing point to something simple and refined — something similar perhaps to the distance that launched with the Google Daydream View VR headset. A little plastic remote would help keep down the cost (the whole assumption of Google’s loading dongle( after all) while adding in the ability to browse an interface.

Yet another Android TV streaming device, the Nvidia Shield, comes with a remote like this and has been relatively successful, so the notion is unprecedented.

The Android TV interface.Chromecast Ultra 2 attribute rumors

All the rumors so much point to an interface that’s likely to be the newest edition of Android TV (version 10, in case you’re keeping track).

Ironically, the most recent edition of the software wasn’t a massive improvement for the platform and primarily focused on some backend improvements in the method of safety and reliability. Still, Google is continually experimenting with fresh row ideas and is not afraid to roll out significant overhauls mid-release like it’s done previously.

However, Android TV attempts to reveal a buffet of articles from other sources if you have never used it: the row is the apps, with different rows underneath that, follow content recommendation snippets for each of the services.

Concerning services that are supported. All the principal players can be found current Android TV apparatus — Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, HBO, Twitch, Hulu, Sling TV, Crackle, EPIX and many, many others are available, and on the Nvidia Shield, among those services offer Dolby Vision streaming (it’s Netflix and Vudu) meaning that we can see precisely the same functionality on the Chromecast Ultra 2 when it decides to proceed the full-fat Android TV route.

Besides the quality of life enhancements offered by Android TV, a Chromecast Ultra device could tap into the Nest ecosystem should Google opt to go down this route. Android TV has a fair amount of home integration, and there is always a chance that Google could re-brand the device because it did with the Google Nest Mini.

We can not shut down the rumor mill without talking about support for Google Stadia, which it launched in 2019: Chromecast Ultra 2

Considering that the service found on the first Chromecast Ultra, there’s little doubt in our minds that we will observe the service again take a look at the Chromecast Ultra 2 and will be harmonious with all the Stadia Controller.