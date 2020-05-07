Home Technology Google announced its release timeline for Android 11
Google announced its release timeline for Android 11

By- Nitu Jha
Google announced its release timeline for Android 11 on Wednesday .

along with a beta launch event which will take the place of Google I/O on June 3rd.

The very first Android 11 beta will now roll out on June 3rd .

a month later than it was likely to be made available to programmers.

As a result, everything transferred back by about a month, however the launching of Android 11 is still available for Q3 2020.

 

No significant event planned for this summer or spring was spared from the coronavirus pandemic.

MWC, E3, WWDC, and Google I/O were all canceled due to this global health pandemic.

so businesses have had to find creative ways to announce services and products.

they had planned on unveiling during these events.

Microsoft is holding monthly events

Microsoft is holding monthly events to flaunt Xbox Series X matches and features.

Apple is taking its Worldwide Developers Conference online, and now Google has announced its own.

The full reveal of Android 11 was initially going to be among the highlights of Google I/O at Shoreline.

Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Google also plans to discuss talks that were developed to happen Google I/O”on a variety of topics from Jetpack .

Compose into Android Studio and Google Play.”

You can register for reminders right here.

Of course, Google I/O was originally scheduled for May.

which means the beta is currently coming a month later than the Android developer community expected.

As Burke explainsthe Android team has been workers were sent home.

and thus the deadline for its launch of Android 11 has shifted consequently.

Each one of the initial milestones transferred out by roughly a month, although the free version is for Q3.

The substantial changes include an unexpected fourth Developer Preview rolling out today.

the launch of Beta jumping to June 3rd with the final SDK and NDK APIs, Beta 2.

and Platform Stability in July. and Beta in August with release candidate builds for final testing.

By adding the final APIs in Beta Google states that programmers will have an additional month to populate.

and test with these APIs while ensuring they have the identical amount of time involving Platform Stability.

and the final launch of their software to iron out everything else.

The schedule change adds some excess time to test your program for compatibility and identify any function.

you will want to do,” says Burke.

“We recommend releasing a harmonious app update.

by Android 11 Beta on June 3rd to get comments from the larger group of Android Beta.

and the users that will be getting the upgrade.”

Nitu Jha

The Velvet is a mid sized phone that has no exciting quality to warrant the $735
