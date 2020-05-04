Good News For Marvel Fans : Marvel May Bring Our Superhero Iron Man Back For More Avenger Movies.

- Advertisement -

Some suspicious rumors assert that Marvel will bring back Iron Man for potential MCU films, although we’re far from getting any information about Marvel’s plans outside Stage 4. Recent remarks out of Avengers: Endgame co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo, in addition to the Iron Man celebrity himself Robert Downey Jr., suggest there may be a future in the MCU for the dead superhero. Bringing Tony Stark back following his heroic Endgame death would need to be completed in such a way that it does not destroy Endgame.

To start with, Endgame is the culmination of 10 decades of intertwined MCU stories. The more familiar with are with them all, the more satisfying the movie is. Secondly, Endgame is one of the rare superhero movies where it is clear from the start that you are not going to get a great happy end. It is rare to get a darker tone in superhero movies and even more unusual to see some of your favorite characters perish to help save daily.Going into Endgame, you knew that at least one of your favorite heroes would need to die.

Someone had to sacrifice themselves to the Soul Stone when they were trying to receive their very own Infinity Gauntlet. Even if the film were not likely for a time-traveling adventure, they’d still need to pull some bold heroics to beat Thanos, which meant some of these would lose their lives in the process. The brutal start of the Infinity War made it crystal clear that nobody was safe, as did the snap at the end of the movie. We all suspected that, and that is because Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evens were at the end of their contracts. It turns out that’s precisely what happened.

Iron Man died heroically in the end, while Captain America honorably put items in the series in the other timelines before leaving to marry Peggy Carter. Add to all of that Natasha’s heartbreaking death, and you get a very moving picture. These heroes weakened or eliminated so that everyone else could live. And this sad end is incredibly pleasing.Bearing that in mind, I’ll tackle the brand new rumors that state RDJ may return to Marvel as Iron Man later on. This is the kind of grand event that all these lovers of Iron Man might want to see.

Resurrecting Tony Stark for whatever reason from the future might be a wonderful achievement if done correctly. But it may also ruin Endgame and steal in the magic of the film.A report about a month ago stated that RDJ and Marvel made a bargain for Iron Man’s yield. Whether that’s true or not, we expect to see Tony Stark at Black Widow; however, that could be thanks to older footage that Marvel has weathered. Iron Man could always make looks in any Marvel film or TV show that happens before his death. Those would not be major jobs, and they certainly wouldn’t be on precisely the same level as Endgame.

But is Marvel considering using Iron Man in a future major crossover?

Here’s where things become interesting.Anthony and Joe Russo and Robert Downey Jr. hosted an Endgame watch party a couple of days ago in honor of the film’s first anniversary. That’s where they left some remarks that appeared to suggest they may work together on MCU films again.”I will not say why but I had an event to be interfacing with another five of the original six Avengers just a couple of days back,” Downey said at a stage, per ComicBook. “After all of us kind of hung up or whatever our Zoom call. I got this tide of that, and yeah, it’d feel like about a year ago.

However, you know, it had been years leading up to it. I am sure for you, it feels like a year before, you worked for a million years right,” the actor told Russo. “Since we do have a great deal of fun working on those things together. Everyone has a lot of fun; you get real close to one another, and then you miss it. Maybe we will have to do it again someday,” he explained.To which, Downey Jr. replied that”the people, they’ll move us toward what they need.”That sounds like Iron Man is coming back to the MCU. But again, these guys sure know how to drive up hype, and they could be doing that. We sure can gain from anything that distracts us from the unpleasant reality out there.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time that one of the Russos addresses the possibility of an Iron Man return. Anthony Russo stated on the Reel Blend podcast around the 31-minute mark, via ComicBook, the yield would have to be correct.”Surely we have always said that, and we believe this about bets need to be real, and if they are not real, such as the audience’s emotional investment at present and in these characters in the narrative is just…is contingent upon them feeling as if it is possible, there is something to be lost,” Russo said. “I think it would be in the context of this. It depends on the way he had been brought back. It’s dependent upon the storytelling, but it is certainly something that has to be earned.

It’s certainly something that would shock and surprise audiences, which means you can not simply bring him back. There would need to be a compelling, innovative, unpredictable narrative event to find your way there, so for it to be well worth it.”The way Russo talks concerning the topic, it’s apparent he’s talking to some narrative that would follow Endgame as opposed to a prequel in a time when Tony was still living. The director, however, was defending Tony’s fate in Endgame.

With the entertainment industry closed down because of the novel coronavirus, all MCU Stage 4 films have been postponed. The development of Marvel TV series for Disney+ was also halted, and the shows might reach the streaming service much later than anticipated. Bearing that in mind, we shouldn’t expect any Phase 5 statements soon. And if RDJ’s Iron Man is coming back into the MCU in a Russos film, this type of film will certainly come in Stage 5 or maybe later than that. The next Avengers movie can be expected to drop sooner or later in Phase 5, provided that Phase 4 includes no Avengers 5 film in it.