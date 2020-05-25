Home TV Series Netflix "Good Girls" Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast...
"Good Girls" Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Good Girls, a crime comedy-drama television series, focuses on the twists and turns taking place in the lives of three suburban mothers. In our society, women are usually considered as submissive, but this show challenges this so-called perception of society. Created by Jenna Bans, this series has created a huge global fan base. This series originally premiered on NBC on February 26, 2018, and has been entertaining people with its previous three seasons.

The third season of this series debuted on February 16, 2020. It was supposed to be a season of 16 episodes, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it ended with its eleventh episode as the final episode of season 3. This series has been officially renewed for the fourth season.

Now, viewers are looking forward to “Good Girls” season 4 so that they can get the answers that remained unanswered in season 3.

Let’s see what information we have about “Good Girls” season 4.

Release date of “Good Girls” Season 4

On May 15, 2020, the series “Good Girls” was officially renewed for the fourth season. The makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of season 4 of this series. Because of this current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is almost impossible to predict the arrival date of season 4. However, it’s pretty sure that it will not hit the screen before 2021.

The cast of “Good Girls” Season 4

Viewers may expect certain changes in the cast, but the ones most likely to return are:

  • Christina Hendrix as Beth Boland
  • Rita as Ruby Hill
  • Matthew Lillard as Dean
  • Manny Montana as Rio
  • Reno Wilson as Stanely Hill
  • Mae Whitman as Annie Marks

The expected plot of “Good Girls” Season 4

The series focuses on the lives of three women, Beth, Ruby, and Annie, who decided to rob the supermarket as they had to face financial hardships. Soon they realize that they have got stuck in criminal activities like money laundering and robbery because of a criminal, Rio. Season 4 will be full of twists and turns as the undercover detective Phoebe comes closer to these girls’ cases as she checks Ruby’s phone in the previous season.

Simran Jaiswal

