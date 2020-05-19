Home Hollywood Godzilla vs. Kong Release Date, Cast & Trailer
Godzilla vs. Kong Release Date, Cast & Trailer

By- Kavin
The wait is finally answered from an announcement made by the crew. Godzilla vs Kong is an American monster film directed by Adam Wingard. It said to be the third instalment of the film with the prequels of Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017). Based on the positive response from the audience and the development has progressed with another sequel. The first announcement of the film came back in October 2015. The event has been continuously updating the shooting progress at the frequent intervals of time. Fans are extremely excited to both the monsters on the same screen. We have gathered much information about the Godzilla vs Kong release date, crew and everything you need to know.

As many might know about the successor the King Kong and Godzilla. These are a separate fan base for these monsters. Previous sequels of the film have received mixed comments from the entertainment critics. The story of the film is based on Godzilla by Toho along with King Kong by Edgar Wallace and Merian C. Cooper. Leaks and speculation have started giving their assumption in social media.

When Can We Watch Godzilla vs Kong?

Godzilla vs Kong will be released on November 18, 2020. This is if the development follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses suggest there will be a slight delay in the release schedule. Development of the film has been suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak coronavirus. Even if the development progress of the film gets delayed due to the unavoidable circumstances, we expect the film within this year. It announced that the film would adapt a traditional theatre release reaching the audience worldwide. As of now, these are the information related release date and streaming details of the film.

Who Are The Cast Included in Godzilla vs Kong?

The development has unveiled the curtail version of the cast details. It’s said that the development is in talks with few cast and we can expect a fully packed monsters experience after long years. As of now, these are the cast details included in Godzilla vs Kong.

Following are the cast included in Godzilla vs Kong

  • Alexander Skarsgård,
  • Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell,
  • Rebecca Hall,
  • Brian Tyree Henry,
  • Shun Oguri,
  • Eiza González,
  • Jessica Henwick,
  • Julian Dennison,
  • Kyle Chandler as Dr Mark Russell,
  • Demián Bichir.

Godzilla vs Kong Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Godzilla vs Kong to get the glimpses of information about the upcoming big picture.

