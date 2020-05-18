God Of War 5 Release Date, Gameplay And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Gaming has become an essential aspect of youngsters’ life; many games have been continuously lining up to serve hardcore gamers in various regions of different countries. The gaming industry has grown to an extreme level using the upcoming computer technologies and graphical advancements. God of War is an action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The first instalment of the game was released on March 22, 2005. We have compiled information about the God of War 5 release date, Gameplay, and updates.

The game mainly focusses on the Greek mythology where the sequels gave much importance to the Norse mythology. The game follows an Action-adventure, hack and slash genre. The first sequel of the game was launched exclusively for PlayStation 2. The game received an overwhelming response from the gamers in major cities of different countries. It has also reached a milestone by selling 4.6 million copies worldwide, claiming the eleventh best-selling PlayStation 2 game of all time.

God Of Wars 5: Release Date

God Of Wars 5 release date is not confirmed. The game is under development for more than four years. It’s said that the development team is curiously involved in research and development. The upcoming game will be supported in PS4, providing advanced compatibility for the gamers. We need to wait a bit for the official confirmation about the release date. However, we’ll keep you updated once the official announcement drops from the development team.

Of all the #GODOFWAR gifs, this one is still probably my favourite. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8J666shBcF — Much (@Much118x) May 9, 2020

God Of Wars 5: Gameplay

The game follows with an action-based adventure sequence where the player will control certain characters in the game. It’s developed as a third-person single-player action-adventure video game with hack and slash elements. The player is provided with ultimate control over the action hero Kratos during combo-based combat, platforming, and puzzle game elements, and battles Greek mythological foes. There are various characters involved in the course of the game related to the action sequence. Few of the characters of the game are harpies, minotaurs, Medusa and the Gorgons, cyclopes, wraiths, Sirens, satyrs, centaurs, Cerberus, and boss.

Various stages of the game require different athletic actions to be performed along with that combat. A few of the athletic actions are climbing the walls, hanging the ropes, balancing across the beams. Kratos will face giant minotaur, Hydra known as Pandora’s. He combines along with his team of members in progressing through the game.

Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for God Of War 5. We’ll provide visual content to get the glimpses of information about the upcoming game.