God of war 5: Release and everything you need to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
God of War is an action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” video game franchise is one of the largest first-party PlayStation franchises, starting with PlayStation 2 in 2005 and proceeding in one way or different.

God of war is a very popular game for the gamers, and all those you are big demanders for the play stations. The fans are demanding the new season of the god of war with all the latest and advanced technology developments.

Sony Santa Monica has not revealed the release date for “God of War 5”, or you can also expect a new title. However, series director Corey Barlog recently stated that the next installment would not take five years to develop as the “God of War” of 2018. This means that viewers should expect to see the God of War 5 in-store after 2022, but, hopefully, a little earlier.

The God of War sequel may continue directly from the previous game’s events. However, we think it would be interesting to understand grumpy dad and an Atreus Kratos honest on an experience.

It took five years because it had been necessary to rethink characters and a new set, to develop God of War 4. But in this circumstance, it’s estimated that the launch could occur in 2021 or 2020.

He stated that the team had enough story ideas for five new games. He later clarified on Twitter that he was speaking candidly and that there isn’t a plan for five more God of War titles, but it sounds like they have plenty of material to work with for God of War 5.

So the wait of the fans is going to get over soon.

  • Stay tuned for more updates!
