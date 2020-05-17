“God of War 5”: Recent updates on release date, plot and everything a gamer would love to know

- Advertisement -

Thetudio, God of war, is one of the most popular game fran created by David Jaffe at Sony’s Santa Monica Studiochises. In 2005, it commenced on the PlayStation 2 video game console and became everyone’s favorite. In 2018, the eighth installment of the God of War series was released. This game is packed with adventures, but unlike previous games, this installment is based on Norse mythology. It received worldwide acclaim and has become one of the best selling PlayStation 4 games. This game is about the journey of Kratos and Atreus to fulfill the last wish of Atreus’ mother, where they encounter monsters and gods of the Norse world. Fans are looking forward to God of War 5 and expecting it to be more adventurous.

Release date of “ God of War 5″

The publisher, Sony Interactive Entertainment, has not made any official announcement regarding the release date of God of War 5. It seems that the game is in its development phase. Viewers had to wait for five long years for the God of War (2018) because of its logistics. But it is expected that the God of War 5 will not take that long to release.

What to expect from “God of War 5” ?

- Advertisement -

It is expected that the God of War will also be based on Norse mythology. However, God of War 5 is expected to be more thrilling, and the exploration of Norse mythology will be done more broadly. It is likely to carry the story from the point where the previous game has left off. Fans are predicting that Freya will be the main villain of God of War 5. God of War 5 will be full of battles, and new monsters and gods may arrive. If it happens so, God of War 5 will be a treat for fans.

Will fans get to see more interesting weapons in “God of War 5” ?

Fans may likely get to see many new weapons and instruments in God of War 5. However, no notification has been provided regarding new weapons or instruments. The fan would love to see their favorite characters, Kratos and Atreus, with more powerful weapons.

Stay with us for more such updates.