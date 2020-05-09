Home Gaming GOD OF WAR 5: GAMERS NEED TO KNOW THIS!
Gaming

GOD OF WAR 5: GAMERS NEED TO KNOW THIS!

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

We all love playing video games, don’t we? Video games take us into a virtual world that was never known to any of us except the developers of the game. God of War is one such game that engages you so much with its content that you want to play it all day and night. The latest sequel of the game, God of War, was released on April 20, 2018, for PS4 (PlayStation 4) users.

The adventurous and action-filled game is developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. God of War has been praised by critics and is rated as one of the best video games ever made since its first version in 2005 on PS2. It is also one of the highest-rated games on PS4 of all time.

Also Read:   GTA 6 Release Date, News and Rumours: When will Grand Theft Auto 6 be announced?

God of War 5

- Advertisement -

The game is now being taken 1 step ahead by the developers. The developers have officially confirmed the release of the god of war season 5.

Also Read:   Halo Infinite: Release Date, Trailer, and Latest Updates

Release Date

Gamers will not have to wait long for the release of God of War 5. Although, there has been no official statement from the companies regarding the release date yet. The company will release an official announcement citing the release date of the game.
The director of the series game, ‘Cory Barlog’ said in 2018 that it wouldn’t take them more than 4 to 5 years to develop season 5 of the game. So, gamers can expect season 5 to be released anytime around 2022.

Also Read:   God Of War 5 Anticipated To Surprise Everybody With New Wonderful Information!

Updates?

Yes, the whole gaming society is expecting a lot from season 5 of the game. There might be new weapons, or we may get introduced to a whole set of new matches in the game.
Also, there is a high possibility that the game might get released on PlayStation 5, which is rumored to be out by 2021.

Till then, we will have to wait for Sony to release an official announcement for the release of the game.

For more updates, stay safe and stay updated with www.worldtoptrend.com

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard could face 3-year imprisonment, lose ‘Aquaman’

Hollywood Rupal Malal -
Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard may imprison for three years and also lose her role on Aquaman 2, aiming her ongoing legal battle...
Read more

New Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo of ‘greatest love’

Sports Rupal Malal -
New Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo recently shares pictures with his four kids while being under quarantine. He captioned the images as "The Greatest Love."
Also Read:   God Of War 5 Anticipated To Surprise Everybody With New Wonderful Information!
Cristiano Ronaldo...
Read more

GOD OF WAR 5: GAMERS NEED TO KNOW THIS!

Gaming Aryan Singh -
We all love playing video games, don't we? Video games take us into a virtual world that was never known to any of us...
Read more

New Video: Ariana Grande Goes Public with New Boyfriend Dalton Gomez in “Stuck with You” Video

Celebrities Rupal Malal -
New Video: As we all heard about the rumors that Ariana Grande is in a relationship with Dalton Gomez. So, now Ariana Grande publically confirmed...
Read more

Are Delivery Services Gaining Popularity? What’s The Future in This Business?

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
What do you need to maintain your productivity during a hard day of work?Without a doubt, good food!! Good food is the fuel your...
Read more

In The Last Month Of May Marvel’s Fury Files Will Come On Disney+

Corona Kalyan Jee Jha -
If not for the novel coronavirus outbreak, then we would all be discussing our remarks on Black Widow right about today. The long-awaited solo...
Read more

The MacBook Air 2020 Review And More Info

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The MacBook Air 2020 feels like a much more significant step up from the MacBook Air 2019 with no doubt.
Also Read:   New sensational Mobile Nubia's RedMagic 5G with 144Hz display and liquid cooling : Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20
Apple has given it...
Read more

Antibodies for the novel coronavirus Disease

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Researchers in the Netherlands and Japan have developed antibodies for the novel coronavirus that could neutralize the pathogen in labs. The medications still have to...
Read more

The book coronavirus can spread only through droplets

Education Nitu Jha -
The book coronavirus can spread only through droplets. containing viral loads that can reach on the eyes, nose, or mouth of a person. The book...
Read more

Yoga In Quarantine: Best Way For Fitness

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Yoga In Quarantine: Fitness teacher, Namrata Purohit who is also a B-town favourite, is widely known for her rowing routines, and for attracting advanced...
Read more
© World Top Trend