God of War 5 Game details and on what console it will be playable!!

By- Naveen Yadav
God of War 5 Each game Stinks and console information

This can be an action-adventure game. Santa Monica Studios develop the game. It’s released by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). The game’s manager is Cory Barlog. Kratos is the name of the character in all the God of War games. He’s known as the Greek God.

Details about God of War 5 and PlayStation 5

The action-adventure sport that is mythical has ever been the fan-favorite. It is more than a decade that this game is in the game lists. God of War 5 is your most anticipated game. Many individuals are currently playing games because of lockdown because of coronavirus. So, the excitement for the new game has increased.

God of War 4 has gained the best popularity than its predecessors. Has connected Norse Mythology. Fans are sure that there’ll be another chapter in the life of Kratos.

Another part has been announced by the Sony executive head, Santa Monica. They’re currently working on it.

In the beginning, the game is going to be released in 2020 but the production of the match is postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and lots of other reasons.

There’s news that the game will launch on the PlayStation console PS5.

Game release date details

The release date of this game depends on the launch of PS5. You will see the game releasing at the end of 2021 if the console will launch at the beginning of 2021. Since the planet is experiencing an outbreak, there is such a high delay. Lately, Cory Barlog has given a clue. So, it will be released soon.

Make one believe sure that PlayStation games will be released on by God of War 5 and will be playable on that. You have to purchase the PlayStation 5 games console and God of War 5. It’s anticipated that the game will release in the last of 2022 or at the beginning of 2023. Till then play God of War 4 so you have to wait around for it.

Naveen Yadav
