God of war 5: All you must know about the show
By- Aryan Singh
We all love playing video games, don’t we? Video games take us into a virtual world that was never known to any of us except the developers of the game. God of War is one such game which engages you so much with its content that you want to play it all day and night. The latest sequel of the game, God of War was released on April 20, 2018, for PS4 (PlayStation 4) users.

The adventurous and action-filled game is developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. God of War has been praised by critics and is rated as one of the best video games ever made since its first version in 2005 on PS2. It is also one of the highest-rated games on PS4 of all times.

God of War 5 RELEASE DATE

The game is now being taken 1 step ahead by the developers. The developers have officially confirmed the release of the god of war season 5.

Gamers will not have to wait long for the release of God of War 5. Although, there has been no official statement from the companies regarding the release date yet. The company will release an official announcement citing the release date of the game. Also, there is a high possibility that the game might get released on PlayStation 5, which is rumoured to be out by 2021.

The director of the series game, ‘Cory Barlog’ said in 2018 that it wouldn’t take them more than 4 to 5 years to develop season 5 of the game. So, gamers can expect season 5 to be released anytime around 2022.
Updates?

Yes, the whole gaming society is expecting a lot from season 5 of the game. There might be new weapons, or we may get introduced to an entire set of new matches in the game.
Till then, we will have to wait for Sony to release an official announcement for the release of the game.

Aryan Singh

