Gmail Settings Menu: Email Management Even Easier

The Gmail Settings menu is becoming a considerable makeover, as Google provides users with a Quick Settings button within the desktop edition of the service for rapid user interface changes.

The new menu will consist of options to alter Gmail’s layout, switch topics, and enable another panel for reading mails.

The new menu will also include a URL to the regular settings user interface that’s available right now in Gmail.

Gmail got a substantial redesign only a couple of years back, the most significant makeover of Google for its favorite email support. Google did not stop there, and it lasted adding new features to raise its safety and to improve the Gmail experience that is overall.

In the last couple of months, Gmail obtained an attachment scanner, which may thwart hacking campaigns and an improved search interface that will help you find what you’re looking for.

The following thing Google needs to fix is the settings experience inside Gmail, and the desktop version of the app is getting a fresh Quick Settings menu that will shortly be available to most users.

Google announced the new feature explaining the feature would probably be on by default to Gmail users beginning with Rapid Release domains, which can get it at a particular stage in the subsequent two weeks. When the gradual rollout expands to more accounts, more Gmail users will find the settings attribute, starting on June 22nd.

Quick settings will offer access to a few qualities that will let you customize Gmail's visual expertise. That means that you'll still require the preferences menu for any changes you want to create.

The fast settings menu will include elements that affect the interface. You will have the ability to pick a different inbox kind to personalize the density of text and information and add motifs.

The change readily available from the settings will be able to put in a reading panel to the UI while still viewing your inbox so you can quickly go through emails. You can find a glimpse of the reading pane feature in the animation:

Google the new Quick Settings attribute of Google being shown by an example.

The changes made inside the settings panel that is quick will happen instantly, so you won't have to wait or refresh the page to view them. You'll be able to move between choices until you locate the settings and themes you think would make your tasks less miserable to complete.

When you click the settings wheel, the new settings pane will appear on the right side of the inbox. The first menu choice will be a See all settings button that will take you to the typical Settings menu inside Gmail.