Gilmore Girls A Year In the Life Season 2

By- Sunidhi
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is an American comedy-drama web TV miniseries created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The series consisted of four 88 to 102-minute episodes, which were released on November 25, 2016, on Netflix. Each episode matches the characters through one of the four seasons.
Due to her frequent travels as a freelance journalist, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) gives up her apartment in favor of staying at her friends’ homes in New York, Stars Hollow, and London.

In London, Rory stays with Logan Huntzberger while working on a book for the eccentric Naomi Shropshire. Rory and Logan are in a no strings attached relationship, although Logan is engaged, and Rory has a boyfriend named Paul, though she never remembers him. When Naomi fires her and Logan’s fiancée moves in, Rory struggles with her lack of a career and her relationship with Logan. She meets with Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), who encourages her to write her book about her life with her mother.

Emily eventually accepts her husband’s death, sells their home, effectively quits the DAR, and moves to Nantucket, single and independent for the first time in her life.
Despite never actually hiking, Lorelai returns from her trip, reconciles with Emily and Rory, and asks Luke to marry her. Rory visits her father, After that, fans were really in the hope that they will come back soon with another dazzling show.

Also, the show has not ended in the way of Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s original ending. So, everyone hoped that they would come back soon. And it happens though its a little late but they return at least.

This show is liked by people as per their demand the second season in also launched.
Sherman-Palladino said once that, in this series, the real story and timing is everything. The Palladinos believe if kismet wants the series to have more additions, then it can be.
Main Characters in this series are:

• Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore
• Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore
• Scott Patterson as Luke Danes

• Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore

Recurring

• Keiko Agena as Lane Kim
• Edward Herrmann as Richard Gilmore
• Yanic Truesdale as Michel Gerard
• Liza Weil as Paris Geller
• Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason
• Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano
• Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger
• Liz Torres as Miss Patty
• Sally Struthers as Babette Dell

Guest

• Paul Anka as himself
• Sebastian Bach as Gil
• Rini Bell as Lulu
• Emily Bergl as Francie Jarvis
• Christian Borle as Carl
• Alex Borstein as Miss Celine
• Dan Bucatinsky as Jim Nelson
• Kerry Butler as Claudia
• Jackson Douglas as Jackson Belleville
• Chris Eigeman as Jason Stiles

Sunidhi

