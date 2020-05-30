Home TV Series Gangs of London Release Date, Cast & All Update
Gangs of London Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
Gangs of London is a British action–crime drama television series. It follows an Action, Crime, Drama genre. Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery create Series. Gareth Evans, Corin Hard, Xavier Gens are the directors of the television web series. The Series released recently has gained a positive response from the audience for its action block sequence. Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa, Jane Featherstone, and Gabriel Silver are the television series’s executive producers. Production companies in evolved in producing the Series are Pulse Films,

Sister Pictures, Sky Studios. The Series has completed the first season of the series, which consists of 9 episodes. In this article, I’ll discuss the Gangs of London release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

When Are Gangs of London Release Date?

Gangs of London is already released on 23 April 2020. Many might have already watched the television series. Before few days of release, Leaks and speculation stated that there would be a slight delay in the actual release date of the Series. They were later released as announced by the development. The Series has been streamed on two countries through different entertainment mediums. In Uk on Sky Atlantic and the US on Cinemax. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the Series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Gangs of London?

  • Joe Cole as Sean Wallace,
  • Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace,
  • Valene Kane as Jacqueline Robinson,
  • Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace,
  • Colm Meaney as Finn Wallace,
  • Sope Dirisu as Elliot Finch,
  • Jude Akuwudike as Charlie Carter,
  • Adrian Bower as Mark,
  • Emmett J. Scanlan as Jack O’Doherty,
  • Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani,
  • Paapa Essiedu as Alexander ‘Alex’ Dumani,
  • Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani,
  • David Bradley as Jim
  • Ray Panthaki as Jevan Kapadia,
  • David Avery as Anthony,
  • Constantine Gregory as Molotok,
  • Scott James as Scott,
  • Aksel Ustun as Hekar,
  • Taye Matthew as Danny,
  • Arta Dobroshi as Floriana,
  • Mads Koudal as Leif,
  • Mark Lewis Jones as Kinney Edwards,
  • Richard Harrington as Mal,
  • Aled ap Steffan as Darren Edwards,
  • Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi,
  • Parth Thakerar as Nasir Afridi,
  • Orli Shuka as Luan Dushaj,
  • Neb Basani as Tarik Gjelaj,
  • Jing Lusi as Victoria ‘Vicky’ Chung,
  • Garry Cooper as John Harks.
Kavin
