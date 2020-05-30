- Advertisement -

The latest coronavirus update from India is that the country is quickly becoming one of the new hotspots throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, India has observed almost 170,000 coronavirus infections.

If this wasn’t bad enough, a gang of monkeys lately lacked a sample of favorable coronavirus blood samples from a medical college there.

This surely ranks among the strangest incidents to occur so far throughout the pandemic roiling the globe, with the most recent coronavirus update showing more than 5.8 million infections across the world and more than 361,000 deaths internationally from the virus.

That's according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

While that does as good as anything of demonstrating the reach of the coronavirus catastrophe that’s hitting the US particularly challenging, it does not encompass every story of how the virus is unfolding around the world — including the especially strange ones, such as the group of monkeys in India that lately attacked a lab assistant and stole a heap of blood samples from coronavirus patients who’d tested positive for the virus. 2020 was not crazy correct?

Authorities confirmed the incident on Friday, which happened when a lab technician had been walking through a medical school campus in the early town of Meerut. "Monkeys caught and returned together with all the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment… (and) we had to take their blood samples," Dr. S. K. Garg, a top official in the school, told Reuters.

On the face of it, the episode was borderline silly, but besides, some issues are relatively severe. Officials could not say whether the monkeys had unintentionally spilled any of the blood samples as they scampered away. Folks live near the college and are concerned that monkeys could dash the virus.

At the moment, at least, "No evidence was discovered that monkeys could contract the infection," according to Garg.

Of course, this incident also needs to mind what happened in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, in which after making the species jump from animals to 38, the virus is believed to have originated.

According to the Johns Hopkins numbers, as of the time of the writing, India has seen 169,011 instances combined with deaths of the coronavirus. The incident in India comes at a time once the nation is currently trying to browse the reopening procedure while cases are surging — making India, in actuality, one of the pandemic hotspots.

According to The New York Times, several hospitals in Mumbai are so crowded with patients who some of them are sleeping on cardboard in the hallways. In reality, experts are starting to fear that if India can not get its outbreak, there's concern that its caseload might approach a million in a matter of weeks.